16 TV stations bring EHF European League Women to the fans
Handball fans around the world don’t have to miss a ball when the EHF European League Women 2021/22 continues with its highly anticipated group phase this weekend.
No less than 16 TV stations will be broadcasting matches live or delayed to viewers in 24 European countries.
Additionally, EHF’s own platform, EHFTV, will stream the matches to a global audience, though this service might be geo-blocked in certain regions due to local broadcasters’ TV rights.
TV partners broadcasting the EHF European League Women 2021/22*:
BIH – Arenasport
BLR – BTRC
BUL – B1B
CRO – Arenasport
CZE – Sport TV
DEN – NENT
ESP – DAZN
FIN – NENT
FRA – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GER – DAZN
GER – SWR
HUN – Sport TV
KOS – Arenasport
MENA region – ONTIME
MKD – Arenasport
MNE – Arenasport
NOR – NENT
POL – Eurosport
ROU – Telekom Sport
ROU – Digi Sport
ROU – Look Sport
RUS – TVStart
SLO – Arenasport
SRB – Arenasport
SVK – Sport TV
SWE – NENT
UKR – Sport 1
Worldwide - EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
* as of 7 January 2022