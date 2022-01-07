16 TV stations bring EHF European League Women to the fans

Handball fans around the world don’t have to miss a ball when the EHF European League Women 2021/22 continues with its highly anticipated group phase this weekend.

No less than 16 TV stations will be broadcasting matches live or delayed to viewers in 24 European countries.

Additionally, EHF’s own platform, EHFTV, will stream the matches to a global audience, though this service might be geo-blocked in certain regions due to local broadcasters’ TV rights.

TV partners broadcasting the EHF European League Women 2021/22*:

BIH – Arenasport

BLR – BTRC

BUL – B1B

CRO – Arenasport

CZE – Sport TV

DEN – NENT

ESP – DAZN

FIN – NENT

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

GER – SWR

HUN – Sport TV

KOS – Arenasport

MENA region – ONTIME

MKD – Arenasport

MNE – Arenasport

NOR – NENT

POL – Eurosport

ROU – Telekom Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

ROU – Look Sport

RUS – TVStart

SLO – Arenasport

SRB – Arenasport

SVK – Sport TV

SWE – NENT

UKR – Sport 1

Worldwide - EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)

* as of 7 January 2022