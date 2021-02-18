Nine clubs race to advance in final round

In the last round of the EHF European League Women group phase, many questions are still not answered.

In group A, Herning-Ikast have secured a ticket for the quarter-finals, but still have to win against Paris to finish first. The French side can win or lose everything, with a chance to either finish on top of their group or be eliminated.

In group B, all four teams are still in the race for the quarter-final spots, so the matches in Togliatti and Kastamonu will name the two progressing teams. In group D, Siófok have a ticket to the quarter-finals, while Dunarea Braila can advance at home against Kuban – although Kuban also have the chance to follow the Hungarian club through.

GROUP A

Vaci NKSE (HUN) vs HC Zvezda (RUS)

Saturday 20 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Vaci won the first leg of the confrontation between the two teams this season 33:29

the Hungarian side are already out of the race for the quarter-finals

Zvezda still have a chance to book their ticket to the quarter-finals. They must win in Vac and hope that Paris 92 lose in Herning on Sunday

Zvezda lost their domestic matchup versus Rostov-Don on Wednesday

Herning-Ikast (DEN) vs Paris 92 (FRA)

Sunday 21 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Paris 92 won the clash between the two teams in round 2 – 26:23 on their home court

Herning-Ikast have already secured their quarter-final ticket and only need one point to finish first

Paris now have six points and stand in second position. The French club will finish first if they win in Herning, but they can also be eliminated if they lose in Denmark and Zvezda win in Vac on Saturday

GROUP B

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs MKS Perla Lublin (POL)

Sunday 21 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

in the reverse fixture, Lublin defeated Lada 28:23 in Poland

the Polish side kept their chances to reach the next round alive with a clear win against Kastamonu, 35:26, on Monday

Lublin are second-placed in the group with five points, while Lada have four and occupy last position

a victory will secure a quarter-final ticket for Lublin, while Lada will go through with win – unless Kastamonu and Nantes draw

on Wednesday, Lada beat Dinamo-Sinara 34:18 in the Russian league, with Valeriia Kirdiasheva netting 12 times

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)

Sunday 21 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Kastamonu had a chance to book an early quarter-final ticket on Monday, but lost in Lublin

the Turkish side are ranked third on the table with five points, while Nantes have six and lead the group

whichever team wins will proceed to the quarter-final

in the reverse fixture, Amanda Kurtovic scored nine goals for Kastamonu, yet Nantes celebrated a comfortable win, 35:26

Kurtovic is still Kastamonu’s lethal weapon, having scored as many as 38 goals in five group matches

GROUP D

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Kuban (RUS)

Saturday 20 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the hosts won against Fleury in round 5, while Kuban lost to Siófok KC

the Russian club are second with six points while Dunarea Braila are third with five

in their last rendezvous, the sides split the points after Braila wing Jovana Sazdovska equalised in the final seconds

the Romanian side needs to win in order to advance, while a draw will be enough for Kuban

Siófok KC (HUN) vs Fleury Loiret HB (FRA)

Saturday 20 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV