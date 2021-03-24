No Greek myth: AEK eye European success

While there might be differences between the players, they are still united by the one thing that matters most for all. Winning. And AEK did plenty of that this season, conceding only one loss in 10 games.

The Greek side are still alive in all competitions they take part in.

“I am not the guy to make everyone happy, but at the end of the season I want to lift three trophies. That would be a huge honour, a present for all AEK fans and for Greek handball in general,” concluded Bauer.

But what about the next tie, against HC Neva St Petersburg? Confidence is brimming.

“I do not want to sound arrogant or play down our opponent, but we are favourites,” the AEK coach said. “And this can be a problem, because we play better as the underdogs. I keep telling my players that being favourites can make us feel good, but also responsible. It is often more difficult to stay at the top, than reaching it.”

AEK’s ambitions are, therefore, certified by their results and roster, which enabled them to aim for their first European trophy. But they are also keeping an eye on the future.

“I can only be clear about our ambitions: we want to play in the EHF European League Men next season. We have one target this season: winning the EHF European Cup,” Dimitroulias said.

“But next season, we want to make the next step. Handball is a team sport and requires a team effort. We win or we lose together.”