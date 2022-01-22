Norway aim to down Spain for the first time in 24 years

The room for mistakes is slimmer and slimmer in the EHF EURO 2022 main round group II in Bratislava, with three teams pitted against each other for two places in the semi-finals.

As Russia and Germany still only have two points, two less than Norway and Sweden and four less than leaders Spain, the former have must-win games on Sunday.

In the last game of round 3 of the group, Norway aim to snap Spain’s 17-game unbeaten streak at the EHF EURO, but also to stop a 11-game losing streak against the reigning champions, dating back to 1998.

GROUP II

Poland vs Russia

Sunday, 23 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

after winning their first three games, Russia lost both matches in the main round and are in a must-win situation if they want to progress to the semi-finals. The team will welcome back their second top scorer, back Sergei Mark Kosorotov, who missed the last three games

Poland are eliminated from contention and are on a three-game losing streak, scoring 72 goals in the last three matches, 31 of which came against Norway

Poland’s 13th goal in the game will be their 1,500 at the EHF EURO, making them the 13th team in history to reach this milestone

Polish wings Przemyslaw Krajewski and the second top scorer of the competition, Arkadiusz Moryto, need only two goals to hit the 50-goal milestone at the EHF EURO. Moryto has scored 34 goals in this tournament

Poland won five of the last six mutual meetings between the two sides, including a 24:22 win in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO 2014

Patryk Rombel, Poland coach: “We need to make fewer mistakes in the games we play, especially against such tough opponents. Certainly, fatigue contributed to our mistakes in the last matches.”

Aleksandr Ermarkov, Russia line player: “We do not think about where we are going to finish, the only thing that counts is to win the last two games and continue to improve as a team.”