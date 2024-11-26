Kiel extend winning streak; Limoges upset Benfica

GROUP E

THW Kiel (GER) vs Vojvodina (SRB) 37:35 (21:15)

The German team took an early control of the match, as they shot from all angles and led 6:3 in the sixth minute. Vojvodina's goalkeeping left much to be desired in the first half, and the visitors missed all five penalty shots, as Kiel's goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva boasted a 57 per cent save rate in the opening 30 minutes. As a result, Kiel scored 21 goals before the break and led by six goals. They went on to dominate after the restart, although Vojvodina also improved and ultimately closed the gap to just two goals. Nikola Bilyk became Kiel's top scorer with 11 goals, while Jovica Nikolic and Joao Francisco da Silva netted 10 and nine goals for the Serbian side, respectively. Following this win, the German team will carry over four points to the main round, while Vojvodina will start the next stage with zero points.