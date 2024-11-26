Kiel extend winning streak; Limoges upset Benfica

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
26 November 2024, 20:30

The Round 6 of the EHF European League Men group matches opened with seven matches on Tuesday. THW Kiel maintained their perfect record and will carry over the maximum of four points into the main round, while GOG and Sport Lisboa e Benfica suffered their first defeats at the competition.

FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP A
HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs GOG (DEN) 32:30 (13:12)

Thanks to this win, Kriens-Luzern leapfrogged their rivals in the table and finished top of the group, so both progressing teams will start the main round with two points. The visitors did not find a remedy against centre back Luka Sigrist, whose 14-goal outing played a key role in the Swiss team's win. GOG opened a 3:0 lead early in the match and were in front for most of the first half, yet Kriens-Luzern had a one-goal advantage at the break. The second half was also tight, but now it was the Swiss team who had the upper hand and ultimately took revenge for a 39:36 defeat in Round 2.

GROUP C
Limoges Handball (FRA) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 36:28 (17:11)

Powered by Sime Ivic's goals, the French side opened up an early 5:2 lead before Benfica enjoyed a 4:0 run to take a 6:5 advantage. However, the hosts soon regained their dominance, as their goalkeeper Dino Slavic stood like a wall, stopping 10 balls before the break for an almost 48 per cent saving efficiency. As a result, Limoges enjoyed a six-goal lead at half-time, and they did not slow down afterwards, as Croatian line player Tomislav Kusan rose to prominence, finishing the game with nine goals. After five straight wins in the group matches, Benfica suffered their first defeat, and both rivals will take two points with them into the main round.

It's hard for us because after winning five games in a row, we're ending the first half with a defeat, especially in a game where points count for everything. We'll see what happens in the main round.
Jesus Gonzalez
Head coach, Sport Lisboa e Benfica

GROUP E
THW Kiel (GER) vs Vojvodina (SRB) 37:35 (21:15)

The German team took an early control of the match, as they shot from all angles and led 6:3 in the sixth minute. Vojvodina's goalkeeping left much to be desired in the first half, and the visitors missed all five penalty shots, as Kiel's goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva boasted a 57 per cent save rate in the opening 30 minutes. As a result, Kiel scored 21 goals before the break and led by six goals. They went on to dominate after the restart, although Vojvodina also improved and ultimately closed the gap to just two goals. Nikola Bilyk became Kiel's top scorer with 11 goals, while Jovica Nikolic and Joao Francisco da Silva netted 10 and nine goals for the Serbian side, respectively. Following this win, the German team will carry over four points to the main round, while Vojvodina will start the next stage with zero points.

I am very pleased with our performance today. Of course, you can always play better, but Kiel has a big name in the handball world. And we grow with tasks like today.
Boris Rojevic
Head coach, Vojvodina

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

It's always nice to be back in Sweden and leaving with two points makes us happy. We wanted to advance from the group stage, and being top of the table is a nice side bonus.
Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson
Head coach, VfL Gummersbach:

Round 6 action - early matches

