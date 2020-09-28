Nothing set in stone ahead of round 2

Another Tuesday night, and another round of tasty European League Men action awaits us. This week it’s crunch time as teams look to book their ticket to the group phase after last week’s qualification round 2 first leg.

With so many ties hanging in the balance, it is genuinely tricky to pick out potential highlights. But don’t worry, EHFTV has you covered with all ties being streamed on the new-look platform.

Due to visa issues the throw-off time for HC CSKA vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg has been changed to Wednesday 11:00 (CEST). Furthermore, the game Fivers vs BM Benidorm will not take place at the scheduled playing time, with the EHF making an announcement shortly on further proceedings.

Primed for drama

Rhein-Neckar Löwen were impressive against EHF Cup Finals 2019 participants TTH Holstebro. In their first official game of the season, the German side took a six-goal lead with them back to Mannheim.

GOG, likewise, had a strong first outing winning by nine against Pfadi Winterthur.

While Holstebro and Pfadi Winterthur will be praying for magic come Tuesday night, the same air of certainty cannot be applied to the rest of the ties.

Out of the remaining games, three teams have a three-goal gap to lean on, two teams have a two-goal advantage, two sides lead by just one and two are even-stevens.

After all the shocks we have seen so far, it’s safe to say that no lead is safe. A full list of the results from the first leg can be found here.

Showdown in Slovenia

RK Trimo Trebnje and Balatonfüredi KSE will battle it out in Slovenia in a one-off, winner-takes-all tie after their first leg was cancelled.

Trebnje, led by head coach and four-time EHF Champions League winner Uros Zorman, will be happy to hear that his team will have good home support as the club confirmed that a limited number of tickets will be sold for the all-important tie against the Hungarian side.

Qualification for the European League would be extra special for Balatonfüred with the club celebrating their 30-year anniversary.

Comeback kings

Challenge Cup 2018 winners Turda had a great comeback in the first leg, turning a five-goal deficit around and pulling level against Fenix Toulouse Handball. The French side will have had a week to reflect on some harsh lessons learned from the first leg where they looked like they were going to run away with the tie, before allowing Turda back into the game with 12 minutes left.

Also in the south of France, EHF Champions League 2018 winners Montpellier will be looking for a better outing at home after they had to mount their own comeback in the first leg when they trailed by six (12:6) to Skjern in the first half.

The Danish side will have to defend their one-goal lead in France without their team captain and line player Bjarte Myrhol, who is out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

New kid on the block

Jaron Siewert’s debut as head coach for Füchse Berlin against HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös wasn’t without its own stress, with the opening tie being stuck in a deadlock (22:22) up until the 55th minute; goals from new signing Lasse Andersson and Tim Matthes did give Füchse a two-goal cushion (25:23).

The 26-year-old head coach will be hoping to breathe a little easier when his side have their first official home match of the season in the Max-Schmeling-Halle on Tuesday.

Handball fans from around Europe can also stay up to date on what is happening throughout Tuesday evening with the European League Men Live Blog, full of insights, updates and highlights.

European League Men, qualification round 2, leg 2:

Tuesday, 29 September 2020

18:00 (CEST)

RK Nexe vs Bidasoa Irún

18:45 (CEST)

IFK Kristianstad vs KS Azoty-Pulawy SA

Pfadi Winterthur vs GOG

HC Kriens-Luzern vs HC Metalurg

RK Trimo Trebnje vs Balatonfüredi KSE

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs TTH Holstebro

20:45 (CEST)

Montpellier HB Skjern Handbold

Sporting CP vs HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta

Füchse Berlin vs HEDO-B. Braun Gyöngyös

Fenix Toulouse Handball vs AHC Potaissa Turda

Wednesday, 30 September 2020

11:00 (CEST)

HC CSKA vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg