Nykøbing seal quarter-final berth by beating Sola

GROUP C

Sola HK (NOR) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) 26:28 (16:17)

The second encounter between the two sides ended with the same result as the first – 28:26. However, this time it was Nykøbing celebrating a win which put them top of the group. SC Ramnicu Valcea will be Nykøbing’s opponent in the quarter-finals, while the Danish side will meet Thüringer HC.

Sola started off well in defence and took a two-goal lead. Nykøbing took their first advantage with a 5:0 goal run near the end of the first half, but with Live Rushfeldt Deila's five goals Sola closed the gap.

The second part had a slower pace, resulting in a lower number of goals, and was marked by Mia Solbeg Svele and Charlotte Lund Mikkelsen's performance, both netting six. Nykøbing went in front by two, eight minutes into the second half (18:20) and maintained that lead until the end.

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 32:31 (19:15)

Despite celebrating their fourth win of the season, DVSC Schaeffler had to say goodbye to the European League. The quarter-final spot slipped from their hands due to an inferior goal difference compared to Sola and Nykøbing. Even though they came close in the end, Podravka join Molde Elite as the only two clubs without a point won this season.

Debrecen had a blistering start and Podravka were trailing by more than four almost all of the first half. The Croatian side started to play more with ease in the attack and set the score at 22:23, 10 minutes into the second half. It seemed that Debrecen had taken a decisive four-goal lead but Podravka bounced back again grabbing an equaliser two minutes before the buzzer. Mariana Costa saved the night by scoring almost with the buzzer for a narrow win.