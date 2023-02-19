Title-holders Naerbo among teams sealing quarter-final spots
The quarter-final line-up of the EHF European Cup Men is complete following the second-leg encounters of the Last 16.
Defending champions Nærbø IL from Norway retain a chance to claim another trophy, as they defeated MSK Povazska Bystrica from Slovakia to go through.
- after a narrow 35:34 win in Slovakia, Nærbø enjoyed a bigger advantage on home court, cruising to a 35:24 victory
- fellow Norwegian side Runar Sandefjord Elite are also through, as they beat RD Riko Ribnica 70:63 on aggregate despite losing 32:34 on Saturday
- ØIF Arendal were the only team from Norway to be eliminated, as a 37:33 home win against Serbia's Vojvodina was not enough to make up for a 29:42 defeat in the first leg
- just like last week, Slovenia’s RK Gorenje Velenje defeated Cyprus side Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, this time 27:21
- the quarter-final matches are scheduled for 18/19 and 25/26 March
Both Czech sides progress
Similar to Norway, Czech Republic have two teams staying in the fight for the trophy, as both HCB Karvina and HC Dukla Praha advanced to the quarter-final.
Karvina boasted an eight-goal advantage over Serbia's HC Dinamo Pancevo following their 30:22 home win in the first leg. This Saturday, Pancevo took a 31:26 revenge, but Karvina won 56:53 on aggregate.
Dukla seemed to have a more challenging task after beating Wacker Thun 28:26 on home court. However, the Czech side also won in Switzerland, again by two goals (40:38), which saw them securing a quarter-final berth.