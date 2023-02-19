Title-holders Naerbo among teams sealing quarter-final spots

after a narrow 35:34 win in Slovakia, Nærbø enjoyed a bigger advantage on home court, cruising to a 35:24 victory

fellow Norwegian side Runar Sandefjord Elite are also through, as they beat RD Riko Ribnica 70:63 on aggregate despite losing 32:34 on Saturday

ØIF Arendal were the only team from Norway to be eliminated, as a 37:33 home win against Serbia's Vojvodina was not enough to make up for a 29:42 defeat in the first leg

just like last week, Slovenia’s RK Gorenje Velenje defeated Cyprus side Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, this time 27:21

the quarter-final matches are scheduled for 18/19 and 25/26 March

Both Czech sides progress

Similar to Norway, Czech Republic have two teams staying in the fight for the trophy, as both HCB Karvina and HC Dukla Praha advanced to the quarter-final.

Karvina boasted an eight-goal advantage over Serbia's HC Dinamo Pancevo following their 30:22 home win in the first leg. This Saturday, Pancevo took a 31:26 revenge, but Karvina won 56:53 on aggregate.

Dukla seemed to have a more challenging task after beating Wacker Thun 28:26 on home court. However, the Czech side also won in Switzerland, again by two goals (40:38), which saw them securing a quarter-final berth.