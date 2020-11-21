Nze Minko and Oftedal star as Györ extend unbeaten run

Györi Audi ETO KC opened a two-point lead over Brest Bretagne Handball on top of DELO EHF Champions League group B on Saturday.

The Hungarian side somewhat struggled in the first half against Buducnost, but pulled clear after the break to earn a 34:29 victory, extending their glorious unbeaten run in the competition to 45 matches.

Buducnost still had something to cheer, as they became the first team in the competition’s history to pass the 7,000-goal mark.

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Buducnost (MNE) 34:29 (18:16)

Györ boasted a 90 per cent shot efficiency before the break, scoring 18 from 20, and still were on 83 at full-time

Buducnost still led for much of the first half before Györ’s 3:0 run put the home side in front at half-time

Stine Oftedal and Estelle Nze Minko combined for 19 of Györ’s 34 goals, scoring 10 and nine times respectively

Buducnost’s Andrea Lekic excelled with 11 goals from 11 attempts

Györ claimed their fifth straight win and lead group B with 14 points, two clear of Brest, while Buducnost lost for the first time in four matches

Buducnost reach milestone with 7,000th goal

When Jovanka Radicevic put her team 6:5 up in the 10th minute, she wrote history: This was Buducnost’s 7,000th goal in EHF Champions League history. No other team had reached that milestone before, so the Montenegrin side had something to be proud of, despite losing the match to the title holders.