“The Handball Punk”: an insight into the life of Stefan Kretzschmar

“Kretzsche – The Handball Punk” tells the story of one of the most naturally gifted players handball has ever seen. Friends, family and Stefan Kretzschmar himself talk about past, present and future, as Germany embarks on an epic journey at the EHF EURO 2024.

The documentary’s premiere takes place on Friday 12 January at 19:30 CET on the Home of Handball YouTube channel. Following the premiere, in Germany the documentary will be exclusively available on sports streaming platform DYN while fans worldwide can enjoy it on YouTube as well as on EHFTV.

“I have experienced everything you can. And experienced really wild times in my life,” says Kretzschmar as the documentary begins.

From his first steps in handball at Gummersbach, to winning the EHF Champions League Men title and the Bundesliga with SC Magdeburg, Kretzschmar has always been the main focus of the teams he played for, creating magic out of thin air and delivering highlight reels in constant fashion.

But the tumultuous life Kretzschmar lived took his toll and this 56-minute documentary explores his childhood and what shaped him up both as a player and as a man. Through a series of reality scenes with celebrities and exclusive interviews with his loved ones, Kretzschmar discusses what it means to be a rebel with responsibility.​

“Most people who look tough from the outside, have a soft core inside. Every superstar had a very difficult childhood. If you don’t get your mother’s love, you try and find it elsewhere,” explains Kretzschmar in a unique sneak peek into his life.

The former left wing, who missed out on winning a major international competition with Germany’s national team, but secured silver at the EHF EURO 2002, the 2003 IHF Men’s World Championship and at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, became a cult hero in handball, helping shape the sport and create its huge current popularity in Germany.

With guest appearances from star football player Toni Kroos; basketball superstar Dirk Nowitzki; Kretszchmar’s friend Christoph Schneider, drummer for heavy metal band Rammstein; and also former coaches such as Heiner Brand and Alfred Gislason, “Kretzsche – The Handball Punk” creates a whirlwind of drama and excitement, providing plenty of insights in Kretzschmar’s life on and off the court, including the relationship with his children, Lucie-Marie and Elvis, who are both playing handball.

“He was a cult back then, everybody knew him and how he shaped the wing position. He was a cult figure definitely,” says Nowitzki in the documentary.

Acknowledging his mistakes and his performances, Kretzschmar also offers a sneak peek into his current role, as a sporting director for the reigning EHF European League Men champions, Füchse Berlin.

“I was a role model for many and many kids took their cues from me when they started playing. And I was not suited to be a role model at all. I had parties and I have said unbelievably stupid and bad things on TV. Being a rebel on one hand it is cool, it is fascinating many people, but it does not help to advance anything,” Kretzschmar says.

The 56-minute documentary is a joint production by the EHF and its media and marketing partner, Infront. It was created by executive producer Nicklas Vinde and director Ed Knowles.