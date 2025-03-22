Pletikosic buzzer beater seals thrilling MOTW win; CSM convincing

EHF / Danijela Vekić
22 March 2025, 20:00

Saturday’s action in the first leg of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 Play-offs saw two exciting games. The Match of the Week delivered last-second drama as Podravka Vegeta edged Brest Bretagne Handball 27:26 after a nail-biting finish. CSM Bucuresti proved their dominance in the all-Romanian duel against Rapid Bucuresti, taking a 34:24 win, and significantly boosted their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals.

  • Podravka Vegeta's MOTW win marked their first victory ever versus Brest, after they lost all four previous encounters against the French side in the top-tier competition
  • Podravka's leading scorer in the EHF Champions League 2024/25, Matea Pletikosic, added eight to her overall tally, including the buzzer-beating goal for victory; Anna Vyakhireva and Clarisse Mairote netted 10 between them, remaining the French team’s force
  • Croatian goalkeeper Lucija Bešen earned the Player of the Match award in the MOTW, after making 11 saves at an efficiency of 30.56 per cent, with a few coming at crucial moments
  • CSM Bucuresti celebrated their 10th win of the season in the EHF Champions League Women, securing a dominant 10-goal victory over Rapid — their 15th win in 17 matches across all competitions against their domestic rivals
  • the all-time top scorer of the EHF Champions League, Cristina Neagu, once again led her side, with nine goals bringing her career total to 1,221 — 41 more than Montenegrin wing Jovanka Radicevic

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

MOTW: HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 27:26 (13:13)

Podravka Vegeta made the most of their home court in the first leg of the play-offs, securing a narrow but important win. They were the stronger side in the opening 10 minutes, building their lead up to three. A combination of confident defence and Bešen's saves, then at an efficiency of 45 per cent, had Brest struggling. However, mistakes and hasty attack left Podravka reeling as Brest took the upper hand with their first two-goal lead (8:6). Podravka never backed down, levelling the score and turning the game into a back-and-forth battle.

With 25:23 on the scoreboard and five minutes left, Vyakhireva kept Brest in the fight, despite not having her best day, while Pauletta Foppa dramatically equalised just seven seconds before the final whistle. However, Podravka have become no strangers to thrilling endings this season, and this time they delivered — Matea Pletikosic stepped up, taking the final shot and scoring a buzzer beater to secure a stunning victory for the Croatian side.

We expected this type of game, because we followed Podravka Vegeta this season and we saw that this team plays very good together. Their players have a good connection in attack. When in defence they fight. It was a close game. The specatators were happy. We have now one week to analyse everything, to try to be a little bit better, also to try to win with two goals difference. We lost more balls than usual. Their defence was really good and they had a very good strategy. Also, the goalkeeper had a lot of saves. We have a lot of things to improve for next week.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
The game was tight. We had good energy and desire. Sometimes it goes to the opponent's side, while today it went our way. The girls have really worked great all season and are still working great. I came to help them. A beautiful team was created and everything works great. We support each other. When there was a certain energy drop or a drop in concentration, we continued to cheer each other on. The coach also said, 'girls, don't give up. Fight and enjoy yourselves.' In the end, that led to the victory. I think it's a big deal that we beat the Brest team. As they say, the first half is on our side, and now we have 60 minutes left and we'll see. It's always harder to play away.
Ana Debelic
Line player, HC Podravka Vegeta
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 24:34 (11:19)

Just like in the 2020/21 season, CSM Bucuresti were pitted against a fellow Romanian side in the play-offs and won the first game away. The fiery Bucharest derby saw CSM secure a commanding victory over Rapid and make a huge step towards the quarter-finals — a phase they have reached in each of the previous nine seasons. After a somewhat level start, CSM started to display dominance, with left back Neagu leading the charge, supported by left wing Emma Friis. Rapid could not find their rhythm, managing only a 29 per cent attack efficiency in the first half and suffering from turnovers. With CSM establishing control with an eight-goal lead, they had an easier second half. Rapid tried to shake things up by isolating Elizabeth Omoregie, but nothing could stop CSM on their way to a double-digit victory. Estavana Polman pulled the strings for Rapid with six goals, while Neagu and Omoregie scored 16 between them.

It was a hard game. We fought against a strong team. The atmosphere was very nice for handball. We had a very good first half. In the end I am happy we went with the plus 10 because they were close to us. I think we had a lot of players that played a good game. Also, in the defence, especially in the first half, we were really strong.
Helle Thomsen
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
We gave them a lot of easy goals by giving them some balls today. They did better in almost every aspect. There is not much that I can say. Thank you so much for everyone that supported us. We have a week ahead to prepare and step up and play better.
Eliza Buceschi
Centre back, CS Rapid Bucuresti
