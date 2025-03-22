Pletikosic buzzer beater seals thrilling MOTW win; CSM convincing

Podravka Vegeta's MOTW win marked their first victory ever versus Brest, after they lost all four previous encounters against the French side in the top-tier competition

Podravka's leading scorer in the EHF Champions League 2024/25, Matea Pletikosic, added eight to her overall tally, including the buzzer-beating goal for victory; Anna Vyakhireva and Clarisse Mairote netted 10 between them, remaining the French team’s force

Croatian goalkeeper Lucija Bešen earned the Player of the Match award in the MOTW, after making 11 saves at an efficiency of 30.56 per cent, with a few coming at crucial moments

CSM Bucuresti celebrated their 10th win of the season in the EHF Champions League Women, securing a dominant 10-goal victory over Rapid — their 15th win in 17 matches across all competitions against their domestic rivals

the all-time top scorer of the EHF Champions League, Cristina Neagu, once again led her side, with nine goals bringing her career total to 1,221 — 41 more than Montenegrin wing Jovanka Radicevic

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

MOTW: HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 27:26 (13:13)

Podravka Vegeta made the most of their home court in the first leg of the play-offs, securing a narrow but important win. They were the stronger side in the opening 10 minutes, building their lead up to three. A combination of confident defence and Bešen's saves, then at an efficiency of 45 per cent, had Brest struggling. However, mistakes and hasty attack left Podravka reeling as Brest took the upper hand with their first two-goal lead (8:6). Podravka never backed down, levelling the score and turning the game into a back-and-forth battle.

With 25:23 on the scoreboard and five minutes left, Vyakhireva kept Brest in the fight, despite not having her best day, while Pauletta Foppa dramatically equalised just seven seconds before the final whistle. However, Podravka have become no strangers to thrilling endings this season, and this time they delivered — Matea Pletikosic stepped up, taking the final shot and scoring a buzzer beater to secure a stunning victory for the Croatian side.