Odense stun CSM in MOTW, DVSC snatch win

Odense stun CSM in MOTW, DVSC snatch win

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
02 November 2025, 18:25

The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 round 6 wrapped up on Sunday with four matches, offering a clearer look at the standings as the group phase nears its midway point. In the Match of the Week, Odense Håndbold finally found the recipe to break CSM Bucuresti away from home (36:30).

Team Esbjerg were the only side to stay unbeaten on home court on Sunday, cruising past BV Borussia Dortmund (36:29) to return to the winning path.

  • Gloria Bistrita won their first-ever duel against OTP Group Buducnost 29:26 with a strong, late second half performance, celebrating their second away win of the season
  • goalkeeper Renata de Arruda, who continues to lead the competition in total saves, was once again outstanding, stopping 16 shots at a 38 per cent efficiency
  • Esbjerg bounced back from their round 5 defeat to claim their third win of the season and move to 6 points — Henny Reistad, the competition's top scorer, once again led the way for Esbjerg with eight goals, bringing her overall tally up to 45
  • DVSC Schaeffler stunned Storhamar Handball Elite with a late turnaround (30:28) as they broke through the Norwegian defence, the best of the competition up to this round; the hosts conceded 30 goals for the second time this season
  • Odense inflicted CSM with their fourth defeat of the season, and second in a row, as Danish national team wings faced off — CSM's Trine Østergaard netted five, while Odense's Elma Halilcevic scored six
  • Viola Leuchter netted eight times against CSM and added three more assists to her name, earning the Player of the Match award

 

GROUP A

TEAM ESBJERG (DEN) VS BV BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GER) 36:29 (24:14)

H2H: 3-0-0
Top scorers: Henny Reistad 8/11 (Team Esbjerg); Déborah Lassource 8/14, Guro Nestaker 8/11 (both BV Borussia Dortmund)

Team Esbjerg left no room for doubt on Sunday as they cruised to their third win of the season and bounced back on home court. Entering the match level on points, the Danish side imposed their rhythm, led by an unstoppable Henny Reistad and Katharina Filter's reliable saves. Each attack stretched the gap further, while Dortmund struggled to keep up. Only Guro Nestaker managed to strike twice in the opening 10 minutes for the visitors, but by half-time, Esbjerg were comfortably ahead by 10, with 24 goals to their name. That difference proved too wide a bridge for BVB to cross, though they never stopped fighting. Déborah Lassource and Nestaker finished as Dortmund's top scorers, but their efforts could not prevent another defeat. Filter continued to shine in goal, and Esbjerg calmly welcomed the end of the match to seal a confident seven-goal win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250211 Esbjerg Dortmund Axner Quote
Our first half was fantastic. We played with intensity in our defence, and I think we did not have a goal from an organised offensive play within the first five minutes, and yet we were still in front by four. The reason was we ran, we fought and we kept to our gameplan.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
20250211 Esbjerg Dortmund Groener Quote
We gave ourselves a hard time from the start of the match by missing so many chances on Katharina Filter. She was magnificent today, and especially in the first half. We lacked courage in our offence, and we had many breakaway goals against us. We managed to stabilise a bit, but the game was lost entering the second half.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

OTP GROUP BUDUCNOST (MNE) VS GLORIA BISTRITA (ROU) 26:29 (16:13)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Itana Grbic 8/16 (OTP Group Buducnost); Danila So Delgado 7/13, Sonia Seraficeanu 7/8 (both Gloria Bistria)

Buducnost cannot catch a break in the competition, suffering their sixth defeat despite a solid home performance. The home team showed solid resistance in the first half against Gloria; the two sides traded leads throughout the opening period with the Romanian team taking control early on, but Armelle Attingré's string of saves sparked a home response. A 3:0 goal run midway through the half turned the tide, and Buducnost gained the upper hand heading into the break with a three-goal lead. Ivana Godec kept Buducnost afloat, but Gloria's faster pace began to take its toll as the visitors levelled the score with 10 minutes remaining. In the closing stages, Renata de Arruda's heroics between the posts made the difference — her key saves sealed Gloria's third win of the season.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251102 Buducnost Gloria Grbic Quote
Despite the defeat, I am pleased with our performance. Both in Dortmund in the previous round and today against Gloria, we have shown progress and that we are moving forward. There is still plenty of room for improvement in our game; all the mistakes we made were the result of a lack of rotation and experience. We can only learn from such mistakes, and there is nothing to reproach the team for.
Itana Grbic
Centre back, OTP Group Buducnost
20251102 Buducnost Gloria Viver Quote
We had some difficulties in the first half, but we improved our performance in the second. Our defence was at a higher level, the attacking efficiency was better as well, and that ultimately secured us two important points.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita
20251102 Team Esbjerg BV Borussia Dortmund 17 Hansson
nhcfoto.dk
20251102 Team Esbjerg BV Borussia Dortmund 25 Reistad
nhcfoto.dk
20251102 Team Esbjerg BV Borussia Dortmund 42 Filter1
nhcfoto.dk
20251102 Team Esbjerg BV Borussia Dortmund 33 Nestaker
nhcfoto.dk
20251102 Team Esbjerg BV Borussia Dortmund 66 Bleckmann1
nhcfoto.dk
20250211 Buducnost Gloria 3
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
20250211 Buducnost Gloria 1
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
20250211 Buducnost Gloria 2
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost

STORHAMAR HANDBALL ELITE (NOR) VS DVSC SCHAEFFLER (HUN) 28:30 (16:15)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Anniken Obaidli 8/12 (Storhamar Handball Elite), Alicia Toublanc 6/8 (DVSC Schaeffler)

DVSC seem to have found their luck away, as both of their wins this season have come on the road. Storhamar came out inspired, opening the game with high intensity and racing to a 9:5 lead, as June Krogh continued the strong goalkeeping trend of the day. However, the hosts lost their grip midway through the half as attacking errors came in, allowing DVSC to capitalise on fast breaks and swing the momentum. The back-and-forth battle carried on right until the break, with Storhamar holding a narrow one-goal edge heading into the second half. Storhamar had a strong second-half outing and seemed to be in control, but the last five minutes brought an incredible turnaround. Jovana Jovovic took the responsibility, Adriana Placzek delivered key saves to halt Storhamar's rhythm. DVSC snatched both points, sealing their second win in the competition and leaving Storhamar disappointed after a match they had led for the better part of an hour.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250211 Storhamar DVSC Brandenborg Quote
I think we started well. But in the second half we made too many mistakes and lost too many duels. Debrecen was playing a good game, but I think we have reason to be disappointed.
Pernille Brandenborg
Line player, Storhamar Handball Elite
20250211 Storhamar DVSC Szilagyi Quote
We didn't find the rhythm, and we had some problems in the defence in the first half. We couldn't stop the distance-shots from Storhamar. They played very well. In the second half there was a better performance from us. Offensively and defensively it worked well for us, and it was a deserved win I think.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

GROUP B

MOTW: CSM BUCURESTI (ROU) VS ODENSE HÅNDBOLD (DEN) 30:36 (16:16)

H2H: 3-0-2
Top scorers: Elizabeth Omoregie 8/14 (CSM Bucuresti), Viola Leuchter 8/9 (Odense Håndbold)

CSM proved why their home court is hard to conquer, but Odense broke through and went on to win for the first time in the Romanian capital. The hosts had the upper hand early on, led by Danish star Anne Mette Hansen, but her national teammate Andrea Aagot, and Viola Leuchter, sparked Odense's response midway through the half. The fierce, high-paced duel, worthy of the Match of the Week, saw Odense take control around the 15th minute before CSM levelled again in the closing stages to set 16:16 at half-time. After the break, Odense went two ahead (18:16), but three consecutive two-minute suspensions completely shifted the rhythm, allowing CSM to equalise at 19:19. Minute 48 proved decisive for the Danish side — on the wing power of Elma Halilcevic and Tina Abdula, Odense finally broke away, building a four-goal lead they never surrendered. Goalkeeper Yara ten Holte added additional help to claim a 36:30 win. It was not only Odense’s first away at CSM, but also their biggest win against the Romanian side, after a previous 29:25 win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251102 CSM Odense Maslova Quote
We managed the first half well but in the second half we didn’t manage to play as stable as we wanted and they showed more stability. I think in defence we created some issues in the second half as they managed to score easier goals in the second half than in the first one.
Valeriia Maslova
Right back, CSM Bucuresti
20251102 CSM Odense Leuchter Quote
I think it was a really good game from our team and I am very happy about the second half. We wanted to come with more speed in the second half and I am glad that we managed to do that. I think we managed to stick together as a team during the many suspensions that we had at some point.
Viola Leuchter
Right back, Odense Håndbold
20250211 Storhamar DVSC 1
Fredrik Olastuen
20250211 Storhamar DVSC 3
Fredrik Olastuen
20250211 Storhamar DVSC 2
Fredrik Olastuen
20250211 Storhamar DVSC 4
Fredrik Olastuen
20251102 Csmbucuresti Odensehandbold 20
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251102 Csmbucuresti Odensehandbold 13
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251102 Csmbucuresti Odensehandbold 14
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy
20251102 Csmbucuresti Odensehandbold 35
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy

Photos © Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost; nhcfoto.dk; Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan/Lovegraphy; Fredrik Olastuen

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20251101 ETO Metz 99 E
Previous Article Sako's heroics help Györ extend streak; Brest and FTC shine at home
A94I8831
Next Article Boarding completed for M18 EHF EURO 2026

Latest news

More News