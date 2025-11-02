Odense stun CSM in MOTW, DVSC snatch win
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 round 6 wrapped up on Sunday with four matches, offering a clearer look at the standings as the group phase nears its midway point. In the Match of the Week, Odense Håndbold finally found the recipe to break CSM Bucuresti away from home (36:30).
Our first half was fantastic. We played with intensity in our defence, and I think we did not have a goal from an organised offensive play within the first five minutes, and yet we were still in front by four. The reason was we ran, we fought and we kept to our gameplan.
We gave ourselves a hard time from the start of the match by missing so many chances on Katharina Filter. She was magnificent today, and especially in the first half. We lacked courage in our offence, and we had many breakaway goals against us. We managed to stabilise a bit, but the game was lost entering the second half.
Despite the defeat, I am pleased with our performance. Both in Dortmund in the previous round and today against Gloria, we have shown progress and that we are moving forward. There is still plenty of room for improvement in our game; all the mistakes we made were the result of a lack of rotation and experience. We can only learn from such mistakes, and there is nothing to reproach the team for.
We had some difficulties in the first half, but we improved our performance in the second. Our defence was at a higher level, the attacking efficiency was better as well, and that ultimately secured us two important points.
I think we started well. But in the second half we made too many mistakes and lost too many duels. Debrecen was playing a good game, but I think we have reason to be disappointed.
We didn't find the rhythm, and we had some problems in the defence in the first half. We couldn't stop the distance-shots from Storhamar. They played very well. In the second half there was a better performance from us. Offensively and defensively it worked well for us, and it was a deserved win I think.
We managed the first half well but in the second half we didn’t manage to play as stable as we wanted and they showed more stability. I think in defence we created some issues in the second half as they managed to score easier goals in the second half than in the first one.
I think it was a really good game from our team and I am very happy about the second half. We wanted to come with more speed in the second half and I am glad that we managed to do that. I think we managed to stick together as a team during the many suspensions that we had at some point.