H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Anniken Obaidli 8/12 (Storhamar Handball Elite), Alicia Toublanc 6/8 (DVSC Schaeffler)

DVSC seem to have found their luck away, as both of their wins this season have come on the road. Storhamar came out inspired, opening the game with high intensity and racing to a 9:5 lead, as June Krogh continued the strong goalkeeping trend of the day. However, the hosts lost their grip midway through the half as attacking errors came in, allowing DVSC to capitalise on fast breaks and swing the momentum. The back-and-forth battle carried on right until the break, with Storhamar holding a narrow one-goal edge heading into the second half. Storhamar had a strong second-half outing and seemed to be in control, but the last five minutes brought an incredible turnaround. Jovana Jovovic took the responsibility, Adriana Placzek delivered key saves to halt Storhamar's rhythm. DVSC snatched both points, sealing their second win in the competition and leaving Storhamar disappointed after a match they had led for the better part of an hour.