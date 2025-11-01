Sako's heroics help Györ extend streak; Brest and FTC shine at home
Round 6 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 opened on Saturday with four exciting clashes. The only group A match featured two teams with perfect records ahead of the weekend — and it was title holders Györi Audi ETO KC who extended their winning run, as they defeated Metz Handball. In group B, Brest Bretagne Handball also maintained their spotless streak, while Krim Otp Group Mercator and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria ended the day celebrating.
A lot of good plays, but unfortunately, too many missed shots, and they found it too easy to score during certain periods. They capitalised on our mistakes, and that cost us.
I think it was a really good step. This is about winning a tight match here in Erd Arena. We've been struggling a little bit out here, in the first couple of matches in the Champions League, so it was really nice to beat one of the prospective top teams. I think the players were really amazing today.
I think we were running behind FTC a little bit during the match, it was difficult for us. It was a tough match, we had quite good defence for a while, but we didn’t manage to have fast breaks good enough and easy goals. We were struggling to find good solutions in attack.
I think we played a pretty good match. We played handball quite well tonight. I’m rather satisfied with the result. Of course, it’s a good start to the Champions League, but we’ll take stock at the end — that’s what really matters. Personally, I made a few mistakes, but overall it was a good game.
Congratulations to Brest for the victory. We didn’t have many rotations tonight. We made a lot of mistakes, especially in defence, where we didn’t play well. There were also many technical errors this evening. We’ll keep working for the next Champions League matches.