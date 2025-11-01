Sako's heroics help Györ extend streak; Brest and FTC shine at home

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
01 November 2025, 20:30

Round 6 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 opened on Saturday with four exciting clashes. The only group A match featured two teams with perfect records ahead of the weekend — and it was title holders Györi Audi ETO KC who extended their winning run, as they defeated Metz Handball. In group B, Brest Bretagne Handball also maintained their spotless streak, while Krim Otp Group Mercator and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria ended the day celebrating.

  • 24 saves by Hatadou Sako and her 47 per cent rate were crucial for Györ's sixth win in the group phase
  • while the reigning champions stayed perfect, their French rivals Metz Handball dropped their first points in the competition after five consecutive victories
  • unlike Metz, the other French side, Brest Bretagne Handball, continued their winning run with a commanding win against HC Podravka
  • despite a slow start, Krim earned their second straight win this season after taking control of the game in Norway against Sola
  • debutants Sola are yet to claim their maiden points in the EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase, as the Norwegian side suffered their sixth defeat
  • FTC's 41 per cent save rate with Kinga Janurik between the posts powered them to their fourth consecutive win in the group phase, over Ikast Håndbold

GROUP A

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 31:27 (16:8)

H2H: 9-0-3
Top scorers: Bruna de Paula 8/11 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Sarah Bouktit 7/14 (Metz Handball)

Sara Bouktit's two goals at the beginning of the match handed Metz an early 2:1 advantage, but Györ hit back with a 4:0 run and never gave up their lead afterwards. Playing against her former team, Hatadou Sako was brilliant in the goal, especially in the first half when she boasted an astonishing 68 per cent save efficiency, making 17 stops. Her heroics restricted Metz to just four goals in the opening 20 minutes, as the home side led by 10:4. Powered by Bruna De Paula in attack, Györ extended the gap to eight goals at the break.

Although they netted just three times in nine minutes after the restart, the Hungarian heavy-weights still boasted a commanding lead midway through the second half (23:16). Metz improved towards the end of the game, as a late surge helped them cut the gap to 28:26 with three minutes to go, but Sako made another crucial save, and Györ held their nerve to secure a win.

 

20251101 ETO Metz 10 Celebrate E
Peka Roland
20251101 ETO Metz 9 M
Peka Roland
20251101 ETO Metz 11 M
Peka Roland
20251101 ETO Metz 48 E
Peka Roland
20251101 ETO Metz Celebrate 2
Peka Roland

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) 28:35 (12:15)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Kristiane Knutsen 6/9 (Sola HK), Tamara Mavsar 8/10 (Krim Otp Group Mercator)

Supported by their crowd, Sola enjoyed a good start to the match, opening up a 4:1 lead. But Krim, who had boosted their confidence with a surprising win against CSM Bucuresti last week, hit back soon, and they drew level at 5:5 in the 10th minute. While Tamara Mavsar led the visitors' attack, some saves from Maja Vojnovic also helped, and the Slovenian side pulled away to a three-goal lead at the break (15:12).

Early in the second half, Sola minimised the gap to just one goal (16:15), but Krim responded with a 3:0 run, and some further saves from Vojnovic saw them extend the difference to 26:20 by the 47th minute, when Krim were heading confidently towards the victory.

 

20250927SMIC2672
A lot of good plays, but unfortunately, too many missed shots, and they found it too easy to score during certain periods. They capitalised on our mistakes, and that cost us.
Selma Helén Henriksen
Line player, Sola HK

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 27:24 (13:11)

H2H: 2-1-5
Top scorers: Petra Simon 5/7 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Julie Scaglione 5/9, Jamina Roberts 5/10 (Ikast Håndbold)

Ikast started the game in better form and were leading 3:1 thanks to Julie Scaglione's two consecutive goals, but then FTC scored four straight times to get ahead. Powered by Petra Simon and Mette Tranborg in attack, the Hungarian side went on to dominate, but Ikast continued to fight, and FTC's biggest lead in the first half was 12:9 in the 24th minute.

Early in the second half, Ikast drew level at 13:13, but a solid defence and multiple saves from Kinga Janurik helped the home side regain the initiative. Ikast's goalkeeper Amalie Milling also did a good job, delivering 14 saves, but FTC were leading 23:19 with just 10 minutes to play. And while the visitors cut the gap to 26:24 by the last minute, Vilde Ingstad's goal removed all doubts.

 

NASZ0563
I think it was a really good step. This is about winning a tight match here in Erd Arena. We've been struggling a little bit out here, in the first couple of matches in the Champions League, so it was really nice to beat one of the prospective top teams. I think the players were really amazing today.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Inbound7791717816433863774
I think we were running behind FTC a little bit during the match, it was difficult for us. It was a tough match, we had quite good defence for a while, but we didn’t manage to have fast breaks good enough and easy goals. We were struggling to find good solutions in attack.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs HC Podravka (CRO) 33:25 (15:12)

H2H: 6-0-1
Top scorers: Anna Vyakhireva 7 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Andrea Šimara 6/7 (HC Podravka)

It was Podravka's Andrea Šimara who opened the score in the fourth minute, but Brest responded with an impressive 5:0 run. Their left back Clarisse Mairot was on fire, scoring six goals in the opening 15 minutes and helping her team to a 9:2 lead. Šimara's string of goals helped the visitors come back into the game, cutting the deficit to 10:7, and a three-goal gap still stood at half-time.

Ana Gros stepped up after the restart, as a 5:1 run helped them extend their lead to 20:13. Anna Vyakhireva also stood out in attack, becoming her team's best scorer, and Brest ultimately took a well-deserved win — their sixth consecutive one in the tournament.

 

I94A3087
I think we played a pretty good match. We played handball quite well tonight. I’m rather satisfied with the result. Of course, it’s a good start to the Champions League, but we’ll take stock at the end — that’s what really matters. Personally, I made a few mistakes, but overall it was a good game.
Anna Vyakhireva
Right back, Brest Bretagne Handball
I94A3485
Congratulations to Brest for the victory. We didn’t have many rotations tonight. We made a lot of mistakes, especially in defence, where we didn’t play well. There were also many technical errors this evening. We’ll keep working for the next Champions League matches.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka
20251101 Sola Krim (18)
Magnus Stenseth
20251101 Sola Krim (27)
Magnus Stenseth
20251101 Sola Krim (23)
Magnus Stenseth
20251101 Sola Krim (21)
Magnus Stenseth
Inbound6869600975617100799
Fradi.hu
Inbound4245130829702186537
Fradi.hu
Inbound234551650855159367
Fradi.hu
Inbound6644171432645930232
Fradi.hu
I94A3530
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0327
BBH - Olivier Stephan
I94A3033
BBH - Olivier Stephan

Main photo © Peka Roland

