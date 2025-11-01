24 saves by Hatadou Sako and her 47 per cent rate were crucial for Györ's sixth win in the group phase

while the reigning champions stayed perfect, their French rivals Metz Handball dropped their first points in the competition after five consecutive victories

unlike Metz, the other French side, Brest Bretagne Handball, continued their winning run with a commanding win against HC Podravka

despite a slow start, Krim earned their second straight win this season after taking control of the game in Norway against Sola

debutants Sola are yet to claim their maiden points in the EHF Champions League 2025/26 group phase, as the Norwegian side suffered their sixth defeat

FTC's 41 per cent save rate with Kinga Janurik between the posts powered them to their fourth consecutive win in the group phase, over Ikast Håndbold

GROUP A

H2H: 9-0-3

Top scorers: Bruna de Paula 8/11 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Sarah Bouktit 7/14 (Metz Handball)

Sara Bouktit's two goals at the beginning of the match handed Metz an early 2:1 advantage, but Györ hit back with a 4:0 run and never gave up their lead afterwards. Playing against her former team, Hatadou Sako was brilliant in the goal, especially in the first half when she boasted an astonishing 68 per cent save efficiency, making 17 stops. Her heroics restricted Metz to just four goals in the opening 20 minutes, as the home side led by 10:4. Powered by Bruna De Paula in attack, Györ extended the gap to eight goals at the break.

Although they netted just three times in nine minutes after the restart, the Hungarian heavy-weights still boasted a commanding lead midway through the second half (23:16). Metz improved towards the end of the game, as a late surge helped them cut the gap to 28:26 with three minutes to go, but Sako made another crucial save, and Györ held their nerve to secure a win.