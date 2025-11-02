Qualification Tournaments confirm participants in three events

For the second time, the M18 EHF EURO 2026 will be played with 24 teams, from 29 July until 9 August in Serbia. The 10 teams which booked their tickets at the Qualification Tournaments will join the 14 teams which are already qualified due to their YAC four-year ranking: hosts Serbia, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia, Austria, the Faroe Islands, France, Slovenia and Norway.

The five third-ranked teams — Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Romania — and the three best fourth-ranked teams — Estonia, Luxembourg and Ukraine — will play the M18 EHF Championship I 2026. Cyprus and Kosovo will be part of the M18 EHF Championship II 2026.

Photos © Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu, Luxembourg Handball Federation; Slovakian Handball Federation; Lithuanian Handball Federation