Odense take Danish derby; CSM and Podravka earn sweet wins

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
14 September 2025, 18:47

Round 2 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 ended with four matches on Sunday. In the Danish derby in Group B, Odense Håndbold proved too strong for Ikast Håndbold, winning 35:28.

Similar to Odense, HC Podravka took their second win in the competition, this time 27:22 at Krim Otp Group Mercator, while CSM Bucuresti opened their account in the campaign by beating FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria 31:28. In the only Group A encounter, Storhamar Handball Elite made a second half comeback against OTP Group Buducnost, taking a 25:14 win.

  • Storhamar ended their six-match losing run in Europe's top flight, taking the last season into account
  • in contrast, Buducnost are on a seven-game winless streak, having lost five of these encounters
  • Katarina Pandža's 10 goals and just as many saves from Lucija Bešen powered Podravka to their second straight win, this time against Krim
  • Odense and Ikast, who met many times in Denmark, faced off for the first time in the European competitions, and Odense claimed a well-deserved victory
  • Althea Reinhardt was another goalkeeper to do well on Sunday, contributing to Odense's win with her 14 saves
  • a 3:0 surge in the last three and a half minutes helped CSM Bucuresti to grab a win against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

GROUP A

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) 25:14 (13:8)

H2H: 2-0-3
Top scorers: Anniken Obaidli 6/12 (Storhamar Handball Elite), Jelena Vukcevic 5/8 (OTP Group Buducnost)

Storhamar's goalkeeper Eli Marie Raasok made a difference in this match, as her 19 saves and a 59 per cent save rate were the key factor helping the hosts to take their first points in the competition. The 28-year-old started to shine between the posts since the opening minutes, as the Norwegian side opened up a 6:0 lead before Tanja Ivanovic scored Buducnost's first goal in the 11th minute. Led by Veronika Mala and Anniken Obaidli in attack, 10 minutes later Storhamar were in front 10:3, but gradually the visitors improved their attack and cut the gap to five goals at half-time. However, they struggled again after the break, scoring their first goal in the second half in the 40th minute. Raasok stepped up again with her string of saves, as Buducnost were restricted to just 14 goals throughout this one-sided match.

20250914 Storhamar Buducnost 34847
I think we're coming up with really good energy level. And the fact that we manage to keep it up for 60 minutes, I think that shows a lot after a tough week. We got them every time they were within nine meters, and then it becomes difficult to get good opportunities. Then it becomes great to stand behind there.
Eli Marie Raasok
Goalkeeper, Storhamar Handball Elite
We got two times two minutes in the first five minutes, so the team was a little bit shocked. It was a bit tough to play in the beginning because of this. And after this we had big problems the whole match to score. Those things in attack and the shots in the end were really bad from many players. I am not satisfied. Of course we should have done much better today.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, OTP Group Buducnost

GROUP B

Krim Otp Group Mercator (SLO) vs HC Podravka (CRO) 22:27 (11:14)

H2H 9-2-4
Top scorers: Katarina Pandža 10/16 (HC Podravka), Tamara Mavsar 6/9 (Krim Otp Group Mercator), Tamara Horacek 6/14 (Krim Otp Group Mercator)

While centre back Matea Pletikosic had scored 13 goals in Podravka's opening game against Sola, it was her teammate, the Austrian left back Katarina Pandža, who stood out in the Croatian team's attack at Krim. She delivered 10 goals, and Pletikosic added six more, while Lucija Bešen also played an important role, recording 10 saves. Krim's Tamara Mavsar opened the score, but the visitors quickly took the game under their control, boasting a 6:2 lead in the 11th minute. Some good effort from Mavsar and Tamara Horacek helped Krim cut the gap to 10:12, and a three-goal gap at the break still gave them a hope to turn things around. However, Podravka went on to dominate, and a 4:0 run spurred by Pandža and Josipa Mamic saw them pulling clear at 21:14, while Bešen's saves denied Krim any chances for a possible comeback.

MAL7346 (1)
I don’t know how a turnaround would have changed the game, since we can’t know in which direction it would have gone. It probably would have created some doubt for our opponents. Once again, we applied pressure too late, just like in the first half. If we had played in a higher gear for longer, it could have been different. Our attack was below expectations, although we did execute some actions well.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim Otp Group Mercator
L7A7938 (1)
Since the start of the Champions League, we have been training excellently. Krim is a familiar opponent – in the past two years we have faced them 15 times and never managed to beat them. Today was the right opportunity. We played a great game: our shooting efficiency was excellent, the defence outstanding, and everything we planned in attack we executed. Since I’ve been at the club, I believe this was our best defensive performance. I want to thank the girls for their exceptional play.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, HC Podravka

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 35:28 (17:12)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Helene Fauske 7/11 (Odense Håndbold), Julie Scaglione 6/9 (Ikast Håndbold)

Ikast's Jamina Roberts opened the score, but powered by Thale Rushfeldt Deila's goals, Odense enjoyed a 4:0 run to take a 5:2 lead. The visitors fought hard and slashed the gap to just one goal several times throughout the first half, but they failed to draw level. Althea Reinhardt did a good job in Odense's goal, which helped her team to score from counter attacks, and the hosts ended the opening half with a 4:1 run, taking a five-goal lead into the break. Another run, this time 5:1 just after the restart, helped the home team further increase their lead to 22:13. Ikast tried to adjust their game, but did not find any solutions, so the game was basically settled long before the final buzzer, as Odense celebrated their second straight victory.

I can describe our defence in the first half with one word - "wow". I am a very proud and satisfied coach after today's game. Today I think we saw the confidence that the team has and needs to have if we want to go all the way.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold
We have to admit that Odense were better than us today. They play with a bigger physique and outmatched us in some of the games, so we didn't get the close match that we wanted. We had good faith that we could do some things against them, but we can't quite match the physicality that they bring, that's the deciding factor.
Søren Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 31:28 (12:14)

H2H: 10-0-5
Top scorers: Elizabeth Omoregie 8/9 (CSM Bucuresti), Emily Vogel 7/10 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Both sides were looking for their first points this season, and the same scenario persisted for most of the opening half – one of the teams, usually FTC, went in front, but the other quickly drew level. The visitors from Hungary were the first to pull clear by more than one goal, as a 4:0 run powered by Katrin Klujber handed them a 12:9 lead in the 23rd minute. A few minutes later, FTC extended their lead to 14:10 before goals from Elizabeth Omoregie and Emma Friis slashed the deficit before half-time. Early in the second half, the visitors continued to dominate, but CSM improved their game and drew level at 21:21. The pendulum swung for a while, and the rivals were still level at 28:28 with three and a half minutes to go. However, three unanswered goals by Valeriia Maslova, Omoregie and Friis, combined with some good defensive work, helped the Romanian side to snatch two points.

I believe that motivation was the key today and when you play someone like FTC you know you have to give everything. We have a long history of good matches and we still have some things to adjust. The fans played a great role today, it was a great atmosphere for a handball game and we want to thank every one of them!
Adrian Vasile
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
I believe we should be disappointed with the result as we played a good match and created a lot of opportunities and I believe we played a good game overall. We gave them too much space in the end of the game and we lost the advantage. We knew it would be a very hard game to play.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
L7A8630
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
L7A7928
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
L7A7757
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
L7A7702
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
L7A8444
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
L7A9119
Anze Malovrh / kolektiff
20250914 Storhamar Buducnost 12244
Ane Frøsaker
20250914 Storhamar Buducnost 35025
Ane Frøsaker
20250914 Storhamar Buducnost 34847

Main photo credit © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

