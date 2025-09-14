H2H: 10-0-5

Top scorers: Elizabeth Omoregie 8/9 (CSM Bucuresti), Emily Vogel 7/10 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

Both sides were looking for their first points this season, and the same scenario persisted for most of the opening half – one of the teams, usually FTC, went in front, but the other quickly drew level. The visitors from Hungary were the first to pull clear by more than one goal, as a 4:0 run powered by Katrin Klujber handed them a 12:9 lead in the 23rd minute. A few minutes later, FTC extended their lead to 14:10 before goals from Elizabeth Omoregie and Emma Friis slashed the deficit before half-time. Early in the second half, the visitors continued to dominate, but CSM improved their game and drew level at 21:21. The pendulum swung for a while, and the rivals were still level at 28:28 with three and a half minutes to go. However, three unanswered goals by Valeriia Maslova, Omoregie and Friis, combined with some good defensive work, helped the Romanian side to snatch two points.