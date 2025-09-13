Györ edge Esbjerg in MOTW thriller, Bistrita stun DVSC

Györ edge Esbjerg in MOTW thriller, Bistrita stun DVSC

EHF / Danijela Vekić
13 September 2025, 20:30

Round 2 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 started on Saturday with four exciting clashes. In group A, Györi Audi ETO KC claimed the Match of the Week in dramatic fashion, winning 31:30 against Team Esbjerg in the final moments of the game.

Gloria Bistrita got their hands on their fifth-ever win in the top tier after mounting a comeback against DVSC Schaeffler (33:34), while Metz Handball had no trouble at home, claiming a convincing 38:29 victory against BV Borussia Dortmund. In the only group B match, Sola HK challenged Brest Bretagne Handball in their first-ever Champions League home match, but came short in the closing stages, losing 24:26.

  • Brest marked their 120th Champions League match with a hard-fought victory against debutants Sola HK — Onacia Ondono and Annika Lott added to their tallies and are now both on 11 goals this season
  • Gloria clinched a last-second 34:33 win against DVSC, powered by an outstanding display from goalkeeper Renata de Arruda, who recorded 20 saves at a 37.7 per cent efficiency
  • Metz inflicted a second straight defeat to Dortmund, with Lucie Granier netting seven; former Metz player Alina Grijseels also appeared on the scoresheet with three for BVB
  • Esbjerg came close to their first-ever win against reigning champions Györ, but the Hungarians snatched victory in the closing seconds to remain perfect in the matchup with their 11th straight celebration
  • right back Dione Housheer received the Player of the Match award after scoring 12 times, including eight from the seven-metre line; the 2024/25 season MVP Henny Reistad marked her return from injury with a 10-goal outing
  • Györ's pregnant trio of Estelle Nze Minko, Viktória Gyori-Lukács and Kari Brattset Dale, together with teammate Dione Housheer, received their EHF Excellence Awards from EHF president Michael Wiederer

GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU) 33:34 (15:15)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Alicia Toublanc 11/15 (DVSC Schaeffler), Larissa Nüsser 9 (Gloria Bistrita), Asuka Fujita 9 (Gloria Bistrita)

Bistrita completed a strong comeback after a slow start, leaving DVSC empty-handed in their first clash. Both goalkeepers, Adrianna Placzek and Renata de Arruda, stood firm in the opening minutes, keeping the nets closed until DVSC finally struck and surged 4:0 ahead. The Hungarian side maintained their slender advantage for most of the half, but poor execution in the closing stages allowed Bistrita to respond with a four-goal run, levelling just before half-time. The second half shifted momentum completely — de Arruda's saves gave Bistrita the platform, while Danila So Delgado and Asuka Fujita turned pressure into goals, propelling their team to a four-goal lead at 22:18. DVSC managed to bounce back and equalise, but their last gamble, playing without a goalkeeper, turned against them. Lorena Ostase struck into the empty net, sealing Bistrita's second straight win.

20250913 DVSC Gloria Hamori Quote
The match was like a roller coaster. Sometimes one team played better, sometimes the other. I am very proud that we were able to play at the same level with such a strong opponent. The defeat still hurts now, but I trust that from tomorrow we will think about it as we did a good job and look for the opportunity to advance.
Konszuéla Hámori
Right back, DVSC Schaeffler
20250913 DVSC Gloria Viver Quote
We had some problems in attack in the first half, we couldn’t do what we planned. Of course, the fact that the opponent defended well also played a role in this. We had the chance to finish the match when the opponent player got red card and we have six against three, but we missed. So we had to fight till the end, but we were smart at the very end and were able to win the game.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita

Metz Handball (FRA) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 38:29 (19:15)

H2H: 3-0-0
Top scorers: Lucie Granier 7/9 (Metz Handball), Alicia Langer 6/10 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Déborah Lassource 6/7 (BV Borussia Dortmund)

Just like last week against Györ, Dortmund opened strong and even led by three goals. But once Sarah Bouktit struck for 9:8, Metz took control and never looked back. With BVB stuck on 38 per cent attacking efficiency, Emmanuel Mayonnade's side stretched the gap to four at the break. Dortmund found a spark early in the second half, narrowing the gap to 21:23 through Déborah Lassource, but their momentum soon faltered. Metz restored control with a 27:21 lead, which proved decisive. By the closing stages, BVB's attack collapsed, allowing the French side to hit their first double-digit lead. The final tally of 38 goals marked Metz's highest-ever score against Dortmund.

20250913 Metz Dortmund Axner Quote
I think it's very positive to win at home, it sends a strong signal to our opponents. Protecting our home court is important, and today the main goal was the victory. Even if some connections weren't perfect, especially in terms of communication between us, the intentions were there. These are the small details we need to keep working on, particularly stability.
Tyra Axnér
Left back, Metz Handball
20250913 Metz Dortmund Groener Quote
We had a very good start to the game, with solid defence and good attacking play. But already at the end of the first half, we made some easy mistakes in attack, which allowed Metz to score quick counterattacks. That’s how the five-goal gap was created. Then we came back close in the game, but the same things happened again. I don’t think we always made the right decisions: we lost too many balls, didn’t use the wings enough, and in the end gave Metz too many scoring opportunities.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

MOTW: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 31:30 (15:15)

H2H: 11-0-0
Top scorers: Dione Housheer 12/12 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Henny Reistad 10/10 (Team Esbjerg)
POTM: Dione Housheer (Györi Audi ETO KC)

The Match of the Week proved worthy of its spotlight, pushing both sides to the limit. Györ were first to break away, with Hatadou Sako's saves at one end and Bruna de Paula cutting through defence to open a 13:8 lead. Esbjerg looked troubled, but Anna Kristensen's response between the posts fuelled an impressive 5:0 run that levelled the score and reignited the contest. The teams remained in deadlock throughout most of the second half, trading leads and not backing down.

Esbjerg's defence kept Györ under pressure, while Kristensen continued to shine in goal. The tension rose as the final minutes approached, with nerves on full display which completely woke up Györ's fans at the stands. In a dramatic finish, Henny Reistad, who scored 10 on her return from injury, made a costly error, handing Györ the chance to edge ahead. Kristina Jørgensen scored, sealing an incredible win for the reigning champions, as Esbjerg failed to capitalise on their final four seconds.

20250913 Gyor Esbjerg Johansson Quote
This match reminded me a bit of the EHF FINAL4, because it was similarly hard-fought. We went six goals ahead, then missed some clear chances, and our defence didn’t work the way we wanted it to. We more or less managed to fix these in the second half, but Esbjerg’s line play was excellent and caused us a lot of problems.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
20250913 Gyor Esbjerg Axner Quote
It was a tough game, and we knew it would be like this for the full 60 minutes. We played under huge pressure, both in terms of the pace of the match and the atmosphere in the arena. I think the second half was actually really good; in the first half we had problems, as ETO led by as many as six goals. Overall, I believe we deserved at least one point, because we fought hard. It’s a pity that in the last moments it didn’t work out.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 24:26 (12:14)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Malin Holta 6/16 (Sola HK), Pia Grønstad 6/6 (Sola HK), Camilla Herrem 6/7 (Sola HK), Onacia Ondono 5/8 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Annika Lott 5/9 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Pauline Coatanea 5/6 (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Sola were eager to impress in their first home match at this level and they challenged Brest up until the end. The home team held their ground early, either leading or staying level, thanks largely to Camilla Herrem's sharp finishing against more experienced opponents. But after a seven-minute scoring drought on both sides, Brest capitalised, fuelled by Camille Depuiset's saves, and turned the tide just before the break. After the break, the duel remained balanced until Brest broke away at 24:19, with Onacia Ondono and Pauline Coatanea leading the charge. Yet Sola did not let go easy — Rikke Granlund produced key stops, while Pia Grønstad's perfect shooting narrowed the gap. The hosts came close to a draw, but in the end Brest held on, sealing a two-goal away win.

20250913 Sola Brest Holten Quote
I got goosebumps from the atmosphere. I love playing for Sola at Åsenhallen.
Malin Holta
Left back, Sola HK
20250913 Sola Brest Depuiset Quote
We were expecting a very tough game. They have a lot of character and they showed it. They didn’t let the game go and fought to the end, and I think it was very hard for us to stay ready, to stay put, and to stay focused.
Camille Depuiset
Goalkeeper, Brest Bretagne Handball
