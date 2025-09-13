Gloria Bistrita got their hands on their fifth-ever win in the top tier after mounting a comeback against DVSC Schaeffler (33:34), while Metz Handball had no trouble at home, claiming a convincing 38:29 victory against BV Borussia Dortmund. In the only group B match, Sola HK challenged Brest Bretagne Handball in their first-ever Champions League home match, but came short in the closing stages, losing 24:26.

Brest marked their 120th Champions League match with a hard-fought victory against debutants Sola HK — Onacia Ondono and Annika Lott added to their tallies and are now both on 11 goals this season

Gloria clinched a last-second 34:33 win against DVSC, powered by an outstanding display from goalkeeper Renata de Arruda, who recorded 20 saves at a 37.7 per cent efficiency

Metz inflicted a second straight defeat to Dortmund, with Lucie Granier netting seven; former Metz player Alina Grijseels also appeared on the scoresheet with three for BVB

Esbjerg came close to their first-ever win against reigning champions Györ, but the Hungarians snatched victory in the closing seconds to remain perfect in the matchup with their 11th straight celebration

right back Dione Housheer received the Player of the Match award after scoring 12 times, including eight from the seven-metre line; the 2024/25 season MVP Henny Reistad marked her return from injury with a 10-goal outing

Györ's pregnant trio of Estelle Nze Minko, Viktória Gyori-Lukács and Kari Brattset Dale, together with teammate Dione Housheer, received their EHF Excellence Awards from EHF president Michael Wiederer

GROUP A

H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Alicia Toublanc 11/15 (DVSC Schaeffler), Larissa Nüsser 9 (Gloria Bistrita), Asuka Fujita 9 (Gloria Bistrita)

Bistrita completed a strong comeback after a slow start, leaving DVSC empty-handed in their first clash. Both goalkeepers, Adrianna Placzek and Renata de Arruda, stood firm in the opening minutes, keeping the nets closed until DVSC finally struck and surged 4:0 ahead. The Hungarian side maintained their slender advantage for most of the half, but poor execution in the closing stages allowed Bistrita to respond with a four-goal run, levelling just before half-time. The second half shifted momentum completely — de Arruda's saves gave Bistrita the platform, while Danila So Delgado and Asuka Fujita turned pressure into goals, propelling their team to a four-goal lead at 22:18. DVSC managed to bounce back and equalise, but their last gamble, playing without a goalkeeper, turned against them. Lorena Ostase struck into the empty net, sealing Bistrita's second straight win.



