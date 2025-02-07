The last time she featured in the business end of the European premium competition was in the inaugural season of the new format, in 2013/14, when the right wing scored 52 goals for FC Midtjylland — her largest tally in a single season.
In her maiden season for CSM, when the Romanian side lost in the quarter-finals against Metz, Østergaard scored 50 goals. In the current season, she has netted 24.
“Of course it has been a season with ups and downs. But I think we are getting there. We are getting used to the style our new coach, Helle Thomsen, has implemented. It is more Danish, I would say, with fast handball, we try to get some good goals. It also helps because I can talk with her in Danish, but overall, I think we are on a good path,” says CSM’s right wing.
The next challenge for CSM will be the Match of the Week in round 12 of the EHF Champions League group phase (Sunday 9 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV), against the surprise package of group A, HC Podravka Vegeta.
The Croatian champions have punched above their weight and are challenging for third in the final standings; they come into this game only one point behind against CSM. But if the Romanian side can win they would open up a three-point gap, which might prove crucial at the end of this phase, especially as their remaining games are against teams sitting lower in the rankings.