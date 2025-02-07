Østergaard: “If we give 110 per cent, we will be there”

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
07 February 2025, 11:00

CSM Bucuresti have had a rollercoaster of a season in the EHF Champions League Women.

Under new coach Helle Thomsen, who took over from Adrian Vasile for this season, they started with a loss against domestic rivals CS Gloria 2018 BN. CSM then won their next four games, before losing four matches on the trot, all by three goals or less.

But back-to-back wins against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 36:23, and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, 29:27, mean they are now in third place with three rounds to play.

As the first two places in group A are already secured by Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, the Romanian champions will have to go through the play-offs if they are to finally make it to the EHF FINAL4 Women after a long wait of seven years.

But experienced right wing Trine Østergaard is confident that CSM can be back among the top four sides in Europe, after being eliminated in the quarter-finals for the last six seasons.

“This is why I signed with CSM in the first place,” says Østergaard, who joined CSM in 2023 and has just extended her contract.

“My big dream is to get to the EHF FINAL4, in Budapest, and I think CSM are the right team to try to do this, to achieve this goal. We are an ambitious team, we always set big goals, therefore it just looked right to sign here nearly two years ago and continue to play,” adds Østergaard.

20250207 CLW MOTW Feature Ostergaard 4

The last time she featured in the business end of the European premium competition was in the inaugural season of the new format, in 2013/14, when the right wing scored 52 goals for FC Midtjylland — her largest tally in a single season.

In her maiden season for CSM, when the Romanian side lost in the quarter-finals against Metz, Østergaard scored 50 goals. In the current season, she has netted 24.

“Of course it has been a season with ups and downs. But I think we are getting there. We are getting used to the style our new coach, Helle Thomsen, has implemented. It is more Danish, I would say, with fast handball, we try to get some good goals. It also helps because I can talk with her in Danish, but overall, I think we are on a good path,” says CSM’s right wing.

The next challenge for CSM will be the Match of the Week in round 12 of the EHF Champions League group phase (Sunday 9 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV), against the surprise package of group A, HC Podravka Vegeta.

The Croatian champions have punched above their weight and are challenging for third in the final standings; they come into this game only one point behind against CSM. But if the Romanian side can win they would open up a three-point gap, which might prove crucial at the end of this phase, especially as their remaining games are against teams sitting lower in the rankings.

20250207 CLW MOTW Feature Ostergaard 2

“It will be a tough match, but I think we have hit just the form we needed to hit. We are growing and it will be tough, but I hope we can win this match and set up an easier clash for the play-offs,” says Østergaard.

In the first meeting between the two sides, played in Croatia, CSM took a 29:28 win, with Østergaard scoring four goals.

But can this be the season when CSM make the EHF FINAL4 after a seven-year hiatus? The Romanian club has been knocked out in the quarter-finals in five of the last six seasons – they would also have made that stage in 2019/20, before the season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

This year would be an extra-special one to go a step further, as legend Cristina Neagu is playing her last season before finishing her career.

“If we give everything, then we will be there. If we give 110 per cent in every training, in every match, we will be good. We are getting better and better and I think the chemistry is in the right place and everybody understands this,” concludes Østergaard.

20250207 CLW MOTW Feature Ostergaard 3

Photos © Raluca Malnasi, BetaMy Foto

IMGL8255
