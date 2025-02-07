But back-to-back wins against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 36:23, and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, 29:27, mean they are now in third place with three rounds to play.

As the first two places in group A are already secured by Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, the Romanian champions will have to go through the play-offs if they are to finally make it to the EHF FINAL4 Women after a long wait of seven years.

But experienced right wing Trine Østergaard is confident that CSM can be back among the top four sides in Europe, after being eliminated in the quarter-finals for the last six seasons.

“This is why I signed with CSM in the first place,” says Østergaard, who joined CSM in 2023 and has just extended her contract.

“My big dream is to get to the EHF FINAL4, in Budapest, and I think CSM are the right team to try to do this, to achieve this goal. We are an ambitious team, we always set big goals, therefore it just looked right to sign here nearly two years ago and continue to play,” adds Østergaard.