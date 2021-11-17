Russia ready to become hosts for the first time

Russia has been among the top powers in women’s handball, both at club and international level, and in 2026 it hopes to be the home for Europe’s premiere championship.

Russia is the sole nation to bid for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, set to take place on 3 to 20 December and is set to host the event for the first time. This bid is built on a simple yet powerful slogan – WE CAN. Its letters represent five important areas the Russian application is focusing on: Women’s handball, experience, culture, atmosphere and a new audience.

There is no doubting Russia’s commitment and love for women’s handball. The national team won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics and silver at this summer’s games in Tokyo. The home matches of the women’s national team are very popular and are always sold out.

Rostov-Don and CSKA have become genuine contenders in the DELO EHF Champions League and fans turn out in their droves for their games, suggestion we can expect much of the same when Europe’s top national teams arrive.

Although the EHF EURO has yet to grace Russia, the nation has extensive experience of hosting athletes and sports fans from all over the world. In recent years, Russia has become a magnet for top level sports competitions, including the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

For the 2026 bid, Russia has proposed three venues in two cities, St. Petersburg and Moscow, with the 12,000-capacity VTB Arena in Moscow to host the final weekend. With more than 22 millions of people living in the areas of these two cities the championship will reach out to new markets and a new audience.

At the same time both hosting cities are true ambassadors of the European cultural heritage with a plethora of museums, galleries, theatres and historical sites.

Russia can turn any sporting event into a big festival. Modern infrastructure, comfortable accommodation and a great variety of activities will definitely make the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 a memorable event for all participants and fans. We are sure that every guest will feel at home and discover the beauty of Russia, the high level of service and the hospitality of Russian people. Additionally, fan villages, public viewing, multimedia entertainment and event merchandise will make the fan experience bright and unforgettable.