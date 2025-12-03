Official squad lists for Men's EHF EURO 2026 announced

Those 24 teams are beginning to take firm shape, with the announcement of the 35-player lists submitted by each federation. Those 35-player lists will later be reduced to 20-player lists, plus eight team officials.

The 35 players (or fewer) listed on the initial submissions are the only athletes eligible to compete in the Men's EHF EURO 2026. Changes or additions to these lists are not permitted.

On each match day, the teams will confirm the 16 players and five officials participating in the game that day.

Player replacemement rule for Men's EHF EURO 2026

During the EHF EURO, teams may replace a maximum of two players in each stage — that is, two replacements in the preliminary round, two in the main round and two on the final weekend. Basically, teams have a maximum of six player replacements during the entire tournament.

Any replacements must have been part of the 35-player squad list.

In cases where a player who was replaced returns to the team, this counts as another replacement and is therefore added to the total number of replacements.

The squad lists are available for download below.