Germany will be the fifth side to reach that milestone, after France, Spain, Croatia and Denmark in the previous editions. Sweden will be the next team to cross that bar in their first game of the main round later this week.

It is now time to step into the time machine and remember the moments that built the history at the EHF EURO for Germany.

3 June 1994

The EHF EURO story started 30 years ago and Germany were part of it from the start. The German team actually played the first game of the first ever EHF EURO, played in Portugal. In Almada, led by coach Michael Biegler, Germany lost by one against Belarus (23:24). They had to wait until the last game of the preliminary round to wait their first ever win, against Romania (25:19). Led by Stefan Kretzschmar, Volker Zerbe and Christian Schwartzer, they grabbed the ninth place of a competition won by Sweden.