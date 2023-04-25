Officials for EHF Finals Women announced
The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates that will be taking charge of the four matches at the EHF Finals Women in Graz, Austria, over the weekend of 13/14 May 2023.
Montenegrin pairing of Jelena Vujacic and Andjelina Kazanegra have been selected to referee the final, congratulations to them and all the officials selected.
Tickets for the event at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz are available here
The list of officials for the two semi-finals, the 3rd place match and the final are as follows;
Saturday 13 May 2023 at 18:00 hrs – Semi-final 1
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Referees: Vanja Antic / Jelena Jakovljevic - SRB
Delegates: Ilona Tordai – HUN (EHF Court of Appeal) and Denis Reibel – FRA (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)
Saturday 13 May 2023 at 15:30 hrs. – Semi-final 2
Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Referees: Cristina Lovin / Simona Raluca Stancu - ROU
Delegates: Lidija Bojic-Cacic - CRO (EHF Methods Commission) and Gerhard Reisinger - AUT (EHF Delegate)
Sunday 14 May 2023 at 15:30 hrs. – 3rd place match
Loser Semi-final 1 vs Loser Semi-final 2
Referees: Malgorzata Lidacka / Urszula Lesiak– POL
Sunday 14 May 2023 at 18:00 hrs. – Final
Winner Semi-final 1 vs. Winner Semi-final 2
Referees: Jelena Vujacic / Andjelina Kazanegra – MNE