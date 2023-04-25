Officials for EHF Finals Women announced

The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates that will be taking charge of the four matches at the EHF Finals Women in Graz, Austria, over the weekend of 13/14 May 2023.

Montenegrin pairing of Jelena Vujacic and Andjelina Kazanegra have been selected to referee the final, congratulations to them and all the officials selected.

Tickets for the event at Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz are available here