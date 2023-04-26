Netherlands with all eyes firmly on the target

“The first match was a bitter result”

“We have something to revenge against Greece because, of course, the first match was a bitter result for us and it’s sure we want to do better now,” says Ravensbergen, who was not satisfied with the team’s performance in the reverse fixture.

“We didn’t defend well. We missed too many chances. I think that’s the biggest thing — if we get a good defence and we make sure that they don’t score too easily, then we have a really good chance and we can go into our fast tempo. If we win some balls, if we get some stops and we can get our tempo, then that will be a different match than we had Greece.”

Although the game against Greece could end up being something of a final, Ravensbergen does not find there to be additional pressure compared to any other match.

“Every match has some pressure and of course it’s all about the last round. I don’t think it really matters what Greece does against Croatia because we know that if we win two matches this week, we’ll be first in the group and that’s our goal. I think there’s always some pressure to win. On the other hand, I think everybody is used to it and we’re just having fun. It’s always fun to play at home.”

If the Netherlands place first in the group, it will be the first time they have ever done so in the EHF EURO qualifiers. For the 2020 edition, they booked their debut spot as one of the best third-ranked teams. For 2022, they placed second in their group. Aside from their participation in the major events, and the fact that many individuals in the team are now household names in handball, this progression in qualification demonstrates the growth of the side. So what does Ravensbergen perceive as key in the last years, as the team have continued developing?

“If you look at our team we are very, very efficient,” says the 30-year-old goalkeeper. “We’ve got some top players like Luc Steins and Kay Smits who have developed like crazy, but also Dani Baijens is playing really well, and that helps our level of course. It’s very important for us to have been able to perform at the EURO 2022 and the World Championship, to show the world what we’re capable of. I think that our team is still not on the top level where we can be.

“We have a good base but we have to be a little bit deeper in the team, that we have more possibilities, so that even if there are injuries or somebody’s not playing well, that we’re able to change. But at the end it’s just really cool to work with the guys because I think that’s the biggest secret: we are just a group of friends who are playing because they have fun. We are working hard every time, but if we’re not on the field we are having fun with each other and I’m already looking forward to today [Monday], to go to the national team, because I know I will be laughing all week.”

Ravensbergen highlights key players who have been a focus when it comes to the Netherlands. Smits is the second top scorer of the qualifiers ahead of round 5, with 31 goals, and is a perennial high scorer not only for his side but in overall competition rankings. Steins was named All-star Team centre back at the EHF EURO 2020 and is widely known for his unique and very effective style of play. Baijens has made the second highest number of assists in the qualifiers, with 18.

Many talk about the Netherlands’ attack, but as goalkeeper, Ravensbergen is more focused on the defensive end.

“They focus a lot on our attack and of course our speed because it’s our strength. I think we do a little bit different than other countries and I enjoy it as well. But if you look at our defence the last months, the last years, we have been developing it very well. I have a lot of respect for the guys who play in the central block [Robin Schoenaker and Samir Benghanem] because they play in Holland,” says Ravensbergen, highlighting that the league in the Netherlands is not one of the strongest in Europe, yet these players deliver against the best.

“Every time we come together and we play against top teams, they are there. In the last years they’ve made some big steps and that’s also a big part of why I have, at least, been performing better than the years before, because we have been defending better as well.

“We have made some very big steps, even though we lack some height and some weight. We manage with some speed and some cleverness and it’s a big part of our success in the last years.”

If the Netherlands reach the final tournament in Germany, it will be the closest championship to home yet. Aside from the ease of access for Dutch fans to attend the games, several members of the team play for clubs in Germany, so it will be an event in their home away from home.

“I know that in Germany they are crazy about handball and that the halls will be completely loaded. That will be really cool and it would be even cooler if there were a lot of Dutch fans there,” says Ravensbergen.

Ravensbergen is one of the Dutch players based in Germany, since 2018, and that will continue as he will transfer to Göppingen for next season. At the World Championship, he was among the top 10 goalkeepers for saves made, with 63 overall. He also stood out at the EHF EURO 2022, before being sidelined with Covid-19. It seems Ravensbergen is experiencing the peak of his career at present.

“This season has one of the best seasons I have had in my career and I think that gave me the possibility to make this transfer. But at the other end, I think that the last years I played well as well. But the biggest difference with the last years is that I’ve been able to show my qualities on the big stage, like the EURO or the World Championship.

“I’m just really happy that I got this chance now.”