Officials revealed for EHF Finals Women

The final will be whistled by Macedonian duo Marija Ilieva and Silvana Karbeska, overseeing the trophy match between two of the four finalists: HSG Blomberg-Lippe, Ikast Håndbold, Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball.
The full list of officials for the two semi-finals, 3rd place and final match are as follows:
Saturday 3 May
Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST - HSG Blomberg-Lippe vs Ikast Håndbold
Referees: Barbora Bocakova / Lucia Janosikova (SVK)
Delegates: Alan Grima (MLT, EHF Court of Handball) and Ilona Tordai (HUN, EHF Court of Appeal)
Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST - Thüringer HC vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball
Referees: Georgiana Murariu / Mihaela Paraschiv (ROU)
Delegates: Jiri Opava (CZE, EHF Beach Handball Commission) and Zigmars Sondors (LAT, EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)
Sunday 4 May
3rd place match, 15:00 CEST
Referees: Dragana Jakovljevic / Danijela Sando Kovacevic (SRB)
Delegates: to be announced
Final, 18:00 CEST
Referees: Marija Ilieva / Silvana Karbeska (MKD)
Delegates: to be announced
