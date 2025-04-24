Officials revealed for EHF Finals Women

The final will be whistled by Macedonian duo Marija Ilieva and Silvana Karbeska, overseeing the trophy match between two of the four finalists: HSG Blomberg-Lippe, Ikast Håndbold, Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals, 3rd place and final match are as follows:

Saturday 3 May

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST - HSG Blomberg-Lippe vs Ikast Håndbold

Referees: Barbora Bocakova / Lucia Janosikova (SVK)

Delegates: Alan Grima (MLT, EHF Court of Handball) and Ilona Tordai (HUN, EHF Court of Appeal)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST - Thüringer HC vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball

Referees: Georgiana Murariu / Mihaela Paraschiv (ROU)

Delegates: Jiri Opava (CZE, EHF Beach Handball Commission) and Zigmars Sondors (LAT, EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Sunday 4 May

3rd place match, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Dragana Jakovljevic / Danijela Sando Kovacevic (SRB)

Delegates: to be announced

Final, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Marija Ilieva / Silvana Karbeska (MKD)

Delegates: to be announced

