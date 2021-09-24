Ole Rahmel: First a shock, now the chance

“When you get a chance like this, you must grab it.” In 2020, 31-year-old Ole Rahmel got this chance when his agent was contacted by S.L. Benfica. “I had played for some completely different clubs in Germany, but it was always my dream to go abroad,” says Rahmel, who signed the contract and moved to the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

Last season, he was one of four Germans to play in the Portuguese league, alongside Jens Schöngarth (Sporting CP in Lisbon), Manuel Späth and Djibril M’Bengue (both FC Porto).

“I think it’s getting more and more common for German players to take the adventure and experience in foreign countries, like Andreas Wolff, Christian Zeitz and Christian Dissinger did,” says Rahmel. “Other leagues in Europe are getting stronger, and when you join a club which plays Champions League or European League, it is a great ambition to go there, as even in Germany the number of those clubs is limited. The clubs such as Benfica are as professional as German clubs.”

Right wing Rahmel, who has five caps for Germany, started playing handball at some North Sea clubs, then went to VfL Gummersbach, where he was coached by Alfred Gislason for the first time. Later he joined Essen and Erlangen. In 2017, Rahmel’s big dream came true, when Gislason signed him for mighty THW Kiel. With Kiel, Rahmel won the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the EHF Cup in 2019, but his contract was not extended ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Then news came of the Benfica project, where new coach, Spaniard Chema Rodriguez, started a transition and to build up a new team with some stars from Portugal and abroad. “I liked the idea, I like Chema as the coach, and then, in the middle of the pandemic, my girlfriend and I moved to Lisbon last summer,” Rahmel looks back.