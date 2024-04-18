FTC and Baia Mare face undefeated opponents in semi-finals

Olympiacos left back Savvas Savvas is the highest-scoring player from the remaining four clubs in the competition, with 43 goals

Valur have had only a couple of defeats on home court this season with 15 wins from all competitions in Reykyavik, including a victory over CSA Steaua Bucuresti in the quarter-finals

Baia Mare have the best attack of the four semi-finalists, with 284 goals scored in eight games

Olympiacos have suffered only one defeat (to PAOK in the Greek League over the past weekend) since Croatian coach Željko Babic took over the helm in February

none of the clubs have met their semi-final rivals previously in EHF club competitions

all four semi-finalists are on the hunt for their maiden European trophy

Goals galore expected in Iceland's capital

With Valur's unbeaten record in the EHF’s third-tier competition on the line, and Baia Mare bringing the highest scoring efficiency of the semi-finalists (70 per cent), the matchup in Reykyavik promises to be a goal fest.

The Icelandic side only scored fewer than 30 goals in two of their 10 matches on the way to the semis and they closely follow the Romanian club in the scoring charts with the fourth-best record in the competition. On the defensive side, Valur boast the experience of goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson, who has also scored seven goals this season.

With a place in the final at stake for the winner across the two legs, efficiency at both ends of the court will be key.

Photo © Valur