Looking at running distance, Swiss right wing Mia Emmenegger recorded the highest figure of the preliminary round, coming in at 15 km for the three games played. Emmenegger also had the second-fastest sprint, at 29.05 km/h, followed by three other wings: the Faroe Islands’ Turid Arge Samuelsen, the Netherlands’ Bo van Wetering and Poland’s Adrianna Górna.
Next in line for individual running distance were Czech wing Veronika Mala, Macedonian wing Sara Ristovska and two Faroe Islands players: centre back Jana Mittún and line player Pernille Brandenborg.
Mittún was an extremely valuable and much used attacking player for the Faroe Islands, recording the highest number of assists in the preliminary round, at 20, and making the second most passes, with 761. Mittún, together with Serbian left back Jovana Jovovic, was the most secure player with the ball, as the two had the highest passing accuracy, at 99.3 per cent.
Assists were the only statistic where the MVP of the EHF EURO 2022, Henny Reistad, ranked in the top five. The Norwegian back delivered 14. The top scorer of the preliminary round, Stanko, was second for assists, with 18.
Coming back to running distance, and turning to the team’s cumulative data, it is little surprise to see teams that were knocked out in the preliminary round dominating the ranking, as they would naturally spend more time in attack trying to score and also chasing their opponents in transitions. The highest cumulative distance covered by a team was recorded by Türkiye, who ran 34.2 km against Sweden, when they were defeated 19:47.