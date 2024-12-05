Most dangerous field shooter: Austria’s Reichert

While Slovenian centre back Tjaša Stanko was the top scorer of the opening phase of the competition, with 24 goals, the most efficient in the leading five was Icelandic left wing Perla Albertsdóttir. She netted 21 goals at 80.8 per cent, compared to Stanko’s 68.6 per cent. However, 12 of Albertsdóttir’s goals came from the penalty line, while only four of Stanko’s were scored from seven metres. Those 12 goals made Albertsdóttir the top scorer on penalties.

One other player among the top 10 of the competition scored at 80 per cent — Austrian left back Johanna Reichert. Reichert was also the second top scorer from the field, with 17 goals, while having far less time on court than the four other leading field shooters. She played an average of 20 minutes versus a minimum of 40 minutes average for the other four players.

In terms of shot speed, the fastest five of the preliminary round were all from left backs, and two of them were Romanian: Portugal’s Maria Unjanque at 109.12 km/h, North Macedonia’s Marija Jankulovska at 106.70 km/h, Romania’s Bianca Bazaliu at 106.09 km/h, Denmark’s Michala Møller at 105.77 km/h and Romania’s Angela Stoica at 105.70 km/h.

Looking at the teams, the two finalists from the EHF EURO 2022 scored the most in the preliminary round: Norway tallied 109 while Denmark netted 102. They also had the highest team efficiencies — 74.2 per cent for Norway and 70.8 per cent for Denmark.