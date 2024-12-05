Live blog: France and Netherlands lead in first halves
The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round is here, and there are six games to throw off the round with action from both Debrecen and Vienna.
The most important thing is that Montenegro has a really tough and aggressive defence and for us in attack, it will be very important to avoid these mistakes and go in excessive and aggressive duels. In defence, we should focus on stealing balls and scoring easy goals, and that's our main goal for the match against Montenegro.
It's a really tough match and we know each other really well. So we know that it's about the details which will kind of determine who will win tomorrow. We can also play a little bit free because it's the first game out of four and nothing is settled yet. So I think we just want to, be at our best tomorrow and do what we have to do to beat Norway.
The game against Germany will be special for some of us — many of us play or have played in Germany, and we know a lot of players. We just have to focus on ourselves. We have to do what we have done before and fight as a team. I'm super positive that we can show great play. As we know each other it we have to see if it's a good or bad thing, but I see it as a chance to see where we are and just to have fun and enjoy.