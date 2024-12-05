Live blog: France and Netherlands lead in first halves

Live blog: France and Netherlands lead in first halves

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
05 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round is here, and there are six games to throw off the round with action from both Debrecen and Vienna. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

14:55

Coming up in just over 30 minutes: today's match between Germany and Switzerland is a clash between the luckiest and unluckiest teams in the main round. Among the teams still in the tournament, Switzerland have had the most second chances. They kept possession of the ball after missing 24.2 per cent of their shots. Germany, on the other hand, are in last place, keeping possession after just 6.4 per cent of missed shots.

In Vienna, the two teams are warming up in this lovely arena.

 

14:30

The last game in Debrecen tonight sees the co-hosts play to keep their unbeaten streak alive – against Montenegro, who also want to carry on winning. Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin thinks he knows what it will take to win what could be a low-scoring game.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W North Macedonia Vs Hungary C4 0102 JC
The most important thing is that Montenegro has a really tough and aggressive defence and for us in attack, it will be very important to avoid these mistakes and go in excessive and aggressive duels. In defence, we should focus on stealing balls and scoring easy goals, and that's our main goal for the match against Montenegro.
Vlagyimir Golovin
Head coach, Hungary

14:00

Action in Vienna on Thursday will conclude with a rematch of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 final between Denmark and Norway. Both are regular medallists at major tournaments – most recently taking bronze and gold respectively at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – and both had good preliminary rounds. Who will win? We asked Emma Friis yesterday.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs Switzerland MAL3940 AM
It's a really tough match and we know each other really well. So we know that it's about the details which will kind of determine who will win tomorrow. We can also play a little bit free because it's the first game out of four and nothing is settled yet. So I think we just want to, be at our best tomorrow and do what we have to do to beat Norway.

Emma Friis
Left wing, Denmark

13:30

EHF partner KINEXON are providing data in every match using their technology which can track all sorts of statistics – such as how far someone runs, the fastest sprints and goals, and the number of passes in a game. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan got stuck into the preliminary round numbers to find the most interesting stats.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6282 AM
EHF EURO

Olympic medallists speed through preliminary round

FEATURE: Among other insights, the KINEXON data from the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 so far highlights the pace of Denmark, Norway and France

today, 6 hours ago

13:05

Teams were looking ahead to the main round at yesterday’s media calls. One game we’re really looking forward to – and so are the players – is the first match in Vienna, between first-time main round participants Switzerland, and Germany. It’s one between familiar opponents and whatever the outcome, the teams are determined to enjoy the experience.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Denmark Vs Switzerland MAL3000 AM
The game against Germany will be special for some of us — many of us play or have played in Germany, and we know a lot of players. We just have to focus on ourselves. We have to do what we have done before and fight as a team. I'm super positive that we can show great play. As we know each other it we have to see if it's a good or bad thing, but I see it as a chance to see where we are and just to have fun and enjoy.
Lea Schüpbach
Goalkeeper, Switzerland

12:55

And while we're on the subject of volunteers, today's Women in Handball focus celebrates all the female volunteers across the tournament. The players might be the stars on court, but they couldn't perform without the support of the volunteers in every venue.

 

12:45

Today (5 December) is the International Day of the Volunteer, and EHF journalist Iulia Burnei in Debrecen caught up with three amazing Mexicans who have travelled all the way to Hungary to help out at the Women’s EHF EURO. She discovered they are having a great time, with their story all about sharing experiences with other people.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Serbia Vs Romania C5 8885 JC
EHF EURO

Sharing kindness and volunteering 10,000km from home

FEATURE: On the occasion of International Volunteer Day, we celebrate the story of three Mexican volunteers at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024

today, 7 hours ago

12:30

Don't forget today is EHF EURO newsletter day! Sign up here to register for free and get all the latest news straight to your inbox.

12:20

Montenegro have been very good in the tournament so far under their new coach Suzana Lazovic - who played with several of her team, as well as their former head coach Bojana Popovic. Julian Rux has taken a deep dive into the data to find out what's changed under Lazovic's leadership.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Montenegro Vs Romania 97A6933 AH
EHF EURO

How Montenegro’s changed playing style has maintained succes…

STATS COUNTER: What does the data say about the way Montenegro are playing under new head coach Suzana Lazovic?

yesterday

12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 main round has arrived, and we're looking forwards to six great games later on today. Remember for this round, the first match each day is at 15:30 CET. 

And here's some great news to start the day - Katrine Lunde is back for Norway, and is in Vienna with her team! 

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Portugal Vs France MAL6282 AM
Previous Article Olympic medallists speed through preliminary round
EURO24W Montenegro Vs Serbia R1JC2443 JC
Next Article hummel and EHF extend partnership until the end of 2028

Latest news

More News