14:55

Coming up in just over 30 minutes: today's match between Germany and Switzerland is a clash between the luckiest and unluckiest teams in the main round. Among the teams still in the tournament, Switzerland have had the most second chances. They kept possession of the ball after missing 24.2 per cent of their shots. Germany, on the other hand, are in last place, keeping possession after just 6.4 per cent of missed shots.

In Vienna, the two teams are warming up in this lovely arena.

14:30

The last game in Debrecen tonight sees the co-hosts play to keep their unbeaten streak alive – against Montenegro, who also want to carry on winning. Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin thinks he knows what it will take to win what could be a low-scoring game.