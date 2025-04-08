Ona Vegue: “We always play without any pressure”

Sometimes, the way to a final destination is winding, or even completely unexpected. This is the case for German side HSG Blomberg-Lippe, who will have their first appearance at the EHF Finals Women in Graz on 3/4 May.

Whatever happens in Graz, 2024/25 will go down as the most successful in the club’s history. Blomberg reached the German cup final in March — which they lost to EHF Champions League contenders HB Ludwigsburg — and finished the regular season of the Bundesliga in third position, with the quarter-final of the league play-offs against VfL Oldenburg coming up.

But Graz will be the icing on the cake. Blomberg had not even made it to the group phase of the EHF European League before, this time they are among the last four teams standing at the EHF Finals. The team of head coach Steffen Birkner had to come through two qualification rounds, then overcame a string of injuries to win five of their six group matches and finish top of group C — four points clear of runners-up JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, who have also made it to the EHF Finals.

Blomberg have been in a European semi-final once before — in the Challenge Cup 2008/09, when they lost by a single goal on aggregate to Handball Cercle Nimes.

“It is simply unbelievable that we play the EHF Finals in the end. No one expected that before the start of the season,” says Ona Vegue I Pena, the player who secured Blomberg the ticket to Graz. The 27-year-old Spanish left wing netted the decisive penalty of the shootout in the thrilling quarter-final against a Spanish side, Super Amara Bera Bera.