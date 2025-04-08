Ona Vegue: “We always play without any pressure”

At the EHF Finals, Blomberg are set to face 2023 EHF European League champions Ikast Håndbold in the first quarter-final on Saturday 3 May at 15:00 CEST, followed by the second semi-final between Thüringer HC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon three hours later.
“We were and we are always the underdogs; we always play without any pressure, maybe this has been the reason we went all the way,” Vegue says. “I am really, really proud of the team and the club, as this is something historical and special. Even in Graz, we just have to enjoy and go with everything we have.”
In contrast to many of her Blomberg teammates, Vegue has the experience of playing in European club competitions before from her time with Granollers.
“It is really important to play on this international level, even though there is a big difference between European Cup and European League. But still, you have to be used to playing twice a week and to change your mentality,” Vegue says.
“Ikast are the top favourites, they are a great team and play a great season. It will be hard to make it to the final. But playing a semi-final is something we have to enjoy, no one expected us to go that far,” Vegue adds.
“One of our goals is simply to enjoy the atmosphere, to have the chance to play against a team like them. Of course, there is a chance to make it to the final, but for that to happen we have to deliver a great game. Being at the EHF Finals is already such a present for us, and we have a minimum chance, so we go for it. We are ready, we want everything.”