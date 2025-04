Van Haaster's journey is one of the most remarkable not just in handball, but in sport. Once part of an exciting crop of young Dutch talents, van Haaster thought her playing career was over at the age of 24 when a malignant tumour was discovered in her thigh.

Forced to use crutches in everyday life after years of complex treatment, she never lost her competitive spirit, and was determined to continue her sporting journey, first in wheelchair tennis, before becoming one of the true pioneers of wheelchair handball.

From helping to get the sport officially started in the Netherlands in 2014, to becoming a world and European champion, van Haaster has overcome adversity to rise to the very top, becoming an icon of her sport.