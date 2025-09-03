Rules and regulations adjustments for 2025/26 season

The rule "changes" are rather updates or clarifications of existing rules. Each measure plays a vital role in strengthening the professional image of handball across the continent and contributes to the smooth, credible and consistent delivery of all EHF competitions.

With the external links the amendments mentioned can be immediately tracked and referenced.

Amendments to the IHF Rules of the Game for Indoor Handball:

Coaching zone (rule 1.11, page 5): extension of the zone

7m shootout (rule 2 comment, page 8-9): when the procedure ends

Number of players (rule 4.1, page 12): up to 16 per match

Number of team officials (rule 4.2, page 12-13): up to five per match

Penalisation (rule 8.8, page 24-25): two-minute suspension (instead of a red card) following a goalkeeper headshot from a 7m penalty; official’s interference

7m call (rule 14.1b, page 34): external intervention

Referees (rule 17.5-6, page 42): referee substitution, call disagreement

Use of Video Replay (rule 17.13, page 43): subject to competition authority; referees may apply it as per regulations

Passive play (clarification 4, page 57-68): clarifications

Amendments to the use of officiating technology (Video Replay, electronic team timeout):

Last 30 seconds of the game (situation #9, page 1): widening of the use of VR

Simulation (rule 8.7-10, page 2): VR-identified simulation leads to punishment for unsportsmanlike conduct

Delegate intervention (page 2): delegate can advise for the use of VR

Timely use of VR (page 2): VR no longer allowed after two changes of ball possession

Timeout start (intro, page 1): a timeout starts with the pressing of the buzzer, confirmed by audio signal and timestamped at moment of activation

Misuse of the system (rule 1, page 1): penalisation for system misuse

Amendments to the EHF Competition Regulations: