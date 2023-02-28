One quarter-final and one play-off ticket left to decide

In group A, Telekom Veszprém HC must get a better result than Magdeburg if they want to finish second in the group – but that will not be an easy task while they visit group leaders Paris for Match of the Week In the meantime, SC Magdeburg will host C.S. Dinamo Bucaresti, who are in a battle with GOG for fourth. HC PPD Zagreb and Orlen Wisla Plock will be competing for the last play-off ticket, with the Croatian side currently one point ahead.

In contrast to group A, almost all decision are already taken in group B, with only the final ranking of the teams in places three to six yet to be confirmed. The group will close with a rematch of the 2022 final as Industria Kielce try to become the first team to beat Barça this season.

GROUP A

MOTW: Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Wednesday 1 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV