Former THW Kiel left wing Dominik Klein is an EHF Champions League legend – and the last match of his career was the EHF FINAL4 final 2018 with HBC Nantes. Before then, Klein had reached six previous Champions League finals, winning three Champions League trophies, in addition to becoming world champion in 2007 and the most successful German player of his generation.

Here is the story of his life, full of gratitude for what handball, and his handball family, gave to him, and how he is paying back now.

THIS IS ME: Dominik Klein

My last name means “little”, and when I was a kid, I was always the “little Klein” or nicknamed “Mini”. I was the smallest boy in our local handball team, so I was never nominated for any local or regional selections. Although I was right-handed, I had to play on the right wing when I started. It took some years until I found my place in the left-wing position.

But right from my youngest days it was obvious that handball would imprint my life. My mother was my first coach, followed by my father; my older brother Marcel was a playmaker, and even made it to the German youth and junior team. He was my first role model, I wanted to play like him. And later on, I became my little sister’s coach.