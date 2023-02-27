What teams need to do in the last round of the group phase

The top two teams from both groups advance directly to the quarter-finals in May; the teams ranked third to sixth go to the play-offs in March; the teams ranked seventh and eighth have their European season come to an end.

The overview below lists all possible scenarios for the outcome of round 14: Which result does each team need to finish on which position in their group? A reminder, the away-goal rule in the direct comparison between teams no longer applies to this competition.

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain Handball through to quarter-finals; SC Magdeburg, Telekom Veszprém through to either quarter-finals or play-offs; GOG, CS Dinamo Bucuresti through to play-offs; either HC PPD Zagreb or Orlen Wisla Plock through to play-offs; FC Porto out

PSG finish first.

Magdeburg finish second and Veszprém finish third if:

- Magdeburg beat Dinamo;

- OR Magdeburg draw with Dinamo AND Veszprém do not beat PSG;

- OR Magdeburg lose against Dinamo AND Veszprém lose against PSG.

Veszprém finish second and Magdeburg finish third if:

- Veszprém beat PSG AND Magdeburg do not beat Dinamo;

- OR Veszprém draw with PSG AND Magdeburg lose against Dinamo.

Dinamo finish fourth and GOG finish fifth if:

- Dinamo beat Magdeburg;

- OR Dinamo draw with Magdeburg AND GOG do not beat Zagreb;

- OR Dinamo lose against Magdeburg AND GOG lose against Zagreb.

GOG finish fourth and Dinamo finish fifth if:

- GOG beat Zagreb AND Dinamo do not beat Magdeburg;

- OR GOG draw with Zagreb AND Dinamo lose against Magdeburg.

Zagreb finish sixth and Plock finish seventh if:

- Zagreb do not lose against GOG;

- OR Zagreb lose against GOG AND Plock do not beat Porto.

Plock finish sixth and Zagreb finish seventh if Plock beat Porto AND Zagreb lose against GOG.

GROUP B

Barça, Industria Kielce through to quarter-finals; HBC Nantes, THW Kiel, Aalborg Håndbold, OTP Bank – Pick Szeged through to play-offs; RK Celje Pivovarna Laško, Elverum Handball out

Barça finish first.

Kielce finish second.

Nantes finish third and Kiel finish fourth if:

- Nantes beat Szeged;

- OR Nantes draw with Szeged AND Kiel do not beat Elverum;

- OR Nantes lose against Szeged AND Kiel lose against Elverum.

Kiel finish third and Nantes finish fourth if:

- Kiel beat Elverum AND Nantes do not beat Szeged;

- OR Kiel draw with Elverum AND Nantes lose against Szeged.

Aalborg finish fifth and Szeged finish sixth if:

- Aalborg do not lose against Celje;

- OR Aalborg lose against Celje AND Szeged do not beat Nantes.

Szeged finish fifth and Aalborg finish sixth if Szeged beat Nantes AND Aalborg lose against Celje.

