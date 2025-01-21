Path to European Cup Women 2024/25 title set

With no previous champions in the European Cup Women taking part in the quarter-finals, it is certain that one club will be celebrating the title for the first time when the season culminates in May — but first, the eight remaining teams must be reduced to two through the 12 matches that will take us to the final.

In the quarter-finals, the European Cup runners-up in 2023/24, MSK IUVENTA Michalovce from Slovakia, will take on Polish side MKS Urbis Gniezno.

There will be two ties featuring clashes of Icelandic and Czech clubs, with DHC Slavia Praha meeting Valur and Hazena Kynzvart facing Haukar.

Rounding out the quarter-final ties, Spanish side Conservas Orbe Zendal Bm Porrino will play Greek team O.F.N. Ionias.

The quarter-final ties were drawn with all teams from the same pot and no country protection, enabling clubs from the same nation to meet — although that did not eventuate. Following the quarter-final draw, the semi-final pathway was drawn.

The semi-finals will see the winners of quarter-final one, Porrino versus Ionias, meet the victors of quarter-final two, Hazena Kynzvart versus Haukar. The other semi-final will therefore be between the winners of quarter-finals three and four: Michalovce or Gniezno versus Slavia Praha or Valur.

All the remaining rounds in the European Cup will be played over two legs, with the winners of each tie determined based on the aggregate result.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place on February 15–16 and the return legs will be played the following weekend, on February 22–23. The top four sides will then battle for their places in the title-deciding games in the semi-finals on March 22–23 and 29–30.

The final is scheduled for May 10–11 and 17–18.