One trophy, two countries, three EHF Finals Women debutants

The draw for the EHF Finals, taking place on Tuesday 28 March at 16:00 CEST in Graz, will determine the pairings for the four semi-finalists from two countries. But ahead of the draw event, here are more facts and figures on the second-tier competition in European women’s club handball.

0 defeats and 10 victories in 10 matches – this is the outstanding record of Ikast Handbold in the current European League season

1 - for the first time in the history of the European League Men and Women and Men’s EHF Cup, the host of the final tournament is not part of the competition. The arena in Austrian city of Graz will organise the EHF Finals on 13/14 May

1 goal was the closest aggregate margin in the quarter-finals as BV Borussia 09 Dortmund beat Neptunes de Nantes 51:50

1 team – Ikast – won both legs of the quarter-finals. Thüringer HC earned a draw and a win against Sola HK while Dortmund and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold turned defeats in the first leg into tickets for Graz

1 team will have been part of all three EHF Finals: Ikast. They were part of the tournaments in Baia Mare and Viborg, but missed the finals twice, losing against Siófok KC in 2021 and eventual winners SG BBM Bietigheim in 2022. Ikast is the only team at the EHF Finals which was seeded for the group phase

1 former European League winner was eliminated in the quarter-finals: Nantes (2021). 2021 runners-up Siófok, the last winners of the Women’s EHF Cup in 2019, were also knocked out

1 participant of the 2022 EHF Finals is still part of the competition: third-placed Ikast; winners SG BBM Bietigheim played in the EHF Champions League, finalists Viborg HK were eliminated in qualification and CS Minaur Baia Mare did not qualify for the European League.

1 - Bietigheim was the first-ever German team to win the trophy in the second-tier women’s competition

1 - for the first time in the new competition, Romania is not represented by a semi-finalist, and Germany for the first time is represented by two teams

2 countries represent the four semi-finalists: Denmark (Ikast and Nykøbing) and Germany (Thüringer and Dortmund). In 2022, two Danish teams also made it to the EHF Finals: Ikast and Viborg

2 matches since the start of the group phase ended in draws, both involving Thüringer: 32:32 at Valcea, then 35:35 at Sola in the first leg of the quarter-finals

2 of the four teams have won European Cup competitions before: Ikast (under their previous names FC Midtjylland and Ikast-Bording) won the EHF Cup in 2002 and 2011 and the Cup Winners’ Cup in 2004 and 2015; Dortmund won the Challenge Cup in 2003

2 teams made it from the first qualification round to the EHF Finals: Thüringer HC and Nykøbing

2 different nations and clubs were the previous winners of the European League: Nantes (France, 2021) and Bietigheim (Germany, 2022)