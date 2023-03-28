This is me: Grit Jurack

In 2009 and 2010, we won the trophy again – in two completely different ways. First, we lost the first leg on home ground against Györ by two goals, after our coach had the crazy idea to have a walk in the zoo for half a day. Then we travelled to the Veszprem Arena, and this atmosphere was amazing and loud, louder than any match before - and we managed to win by three goals thanks to Katrine Lunde, who saved five penalties in that match. We had travelled by charter flight, and I remember how we stormed into the Lidl supermarket next to the arena to get food and drinks as our winners’ trophies for our flight back home. At the end of the season, I even was the Champions League scorer by 113 goals.

On 4 February 2010, I gave birth to my first boy, and only nine weeks later, I was back on court for the semi-finals of the Champions League. I was still so slow, slower than all other players on court, but this was my advantage, as everybody on our opponents’ side from Larvik expected a speedy game. I even scored, we made it to the finals against Valcea – and we won the first leg at home 28:21. The re-match was played at Bucharest – and this is still my personal magic moment of my Champions League career: of course, the Romanian fans pushed their team to the limit during the match, but when the final whistle had been blown and we won again, they also gave a big hand for us, they are true handball lovers, they cheered for Valcea and applauded for us in a really fair way, recognising that we had been the better team. Chapeau!