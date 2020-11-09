Online beginning to sixth European Handball Manager course

Covid-19 could not stop the beginning of the European Handball Manager course as the popular programme began online last week.

The sixth year of the European Handball Manager saw participants from eight countries start the one-year course with the German Sport University Cologne.

The first part of the three attendance phases came to an end last week, with the current pandemic playing a significant role as clubs and federations face challenges as they learn to deal with the implications of Covid-19 in handball.

In view of the current pandemic, the participants of the certificate study programme have to master a multitude of challenges in their clubs and federations. In these difficult times for sport, however, they are taking on yet another challenge and are studying in-service training in areas such as the basics of sports economics, strategic sports management and sports governance. The contents of the first two of five modules will be taught online, followed by the basics of sports law at the end of November.

The participants can also look forward to some innovations and improvements in this, the sixth year of the course. Thanks to the tailor-made study materials and e-learning units, the topic of leadership was implemented for the first time in several units during the attendance phase.

Jacqueline Mueller from Loughborough University London taught the participants the topic in a very practical and applied-oriented manner. “In addition to management skills, successful handball managers also need leadership skills,” said lecturer Mueller. “Especially in the current difficult times, these are more in demand than ever and these can be trained.”

On the last day of the first attendance phase, Carlos Prieto, who played in many top European clubs and won numerous national and international titles, took the time – together with the current coach of Telekom Veszprem, David Davis – to discuss the relationships and possible problems between players and managers and between coaches and managers.

For the participants this was the highlight after an exhausting week of study in front of their computer screens.

Prieto said: “The two units showed once again how important such an exchange between players, coaches and managers is. To sharpen the different perspectives, to understand the other side better and to develop understanding strengthens the leadership competence of managers tremendously.”

