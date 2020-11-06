VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 teams to learn semi-final opponents

The four teams vying for the title at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 will learn their semi-final opponents when the draw for the event takes place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday 10 November, starting at 12:00 CET.

The draw will be streamed live on the EHF Champions League Facebook page and the Home of Handball YouTube. Up-to-the-minute coverage will also be provided across the EHF Champions League social media channels, and live post-draw interviews will be conducted with players from the respective teams on Instagram.

After the 2019/20 season was interrupted between the group phase and the Last 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the two leading teams from groups A and B – Barça, Paris Saint-Germain HB, THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém – were decided as the direct qualifiers for the EHF FINAL4.

The procedure for the draw will be as follows:

The first team drawn is allocated position 1 in the semi-final 1

The second team drawn is allocated position 1 in the semi-final 2

The third team drawn is allocated position 2 in the semi-final 1

The fourth team drawn is allocated position 2 in the semi-final 2

The draw will be conducted by EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and EHF Chief Sport Officer Markus Glaser.

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 will take place on 28 and 29 December. Submissions are currently being accepted for the newly launched virtual fan concept, which allows you to be present cheering for your team – or all four – in pre-recorded virtual form.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled event in late May 2020 must be refunded. Find out how to do so here.