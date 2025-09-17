Ortega: We are Barça. We compete to win every title

17 September 2025, 10:00

Record winners versus defending champions: The round 2 Match of the Week in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 will be a highlight for all handball fans. In 2023 and 2025, Barça and SC Magdeburg gave us two thrilling semi-finals in Cologne — both times with a happy ending for the German side, who raised the trophy on the winners’ podium the following day. 

On a group phase level, both sides won their respective home matches in the last two seasons — a fact that could speak for Barça when they host the MOTW on Thursday at 20:45 CEST (live on EHFTV). In this exclusive interview with eurohandball.com, Barça coach Carlos Ortega, a six-time Champions League winner as a player and two-time winner as coach — always with Barça, talks about the changes in his squad, the young guns, Magdeburg’s strengths and the constant goal to make it to Cologne.

eurohandball.com: You had a lot of changes in your squad. How satisfied are you with the preparation and the start of the new season?

Carlos Ortega: Yes, we had many changes, and our squad is much younger than it was before. We still have good quality and mainly the young guns are happy. I am really satisfied, though I know that still many things need to be adapted. We won our openers in the Spanish league and in the Champions League, so we are happy with the start.

eurohandball.com: Barça’s top transfer this summer was the return of Ludovic Fabregas. How important is the Frenchman for the team overall, but specifically for helping the young players?

Carlos Ortega: Ludo is absolutely important. He brings stability in our defence and attack. He is one of the best line players in the world, and he is easy to integrate, as he knows the club, his role and everything.

eurohandball.com: Besides Fabregas, two new left wings — Ian Barrufet and Daniel Fernández — returned to Barça. In the Champions League opener against GOG, Fernández was the top scorer for your team. Do they fit in already?

Carlos Ortega: Yes, definitely. They are completely different players, with Ian having the advantage of playing on different positions in defence. Both will grow at Barça and they will have their impact on our matches.

eurohandball.com: Barrufet and the Cikusa brothers, Petar and Djordje, are all around 20 years old. How important are they for the future of the club?

Carlos Ortega: They are the future of the club! In three, four years latest, they will be key players for Barça and also for the Spanish national team. We simply have to be patient with them, because there might be difficult times, but still, they will be an asset for us.

eurohandball.com: What lesson did you learn from your opening win against GOG, which was already decided at the break?

Carlos Ortega: And exactly this was our problem. We were ahead 25:14, and all was said and done. But as a coach, you see the 60 minutes, and we even lost the second half. Of course, the start was great, but after the break, we stopped playing. So the lesson was that a match takes 60 minutes.

eurohandball.com: On Thursday, Barça will face SC Magdeburg in a rematch of the 2025 semi-final and in the duel of record winners versus defending champions in Palau Blaugrana. Can your team take revenge for the defeat in Cologne?

Carlos Ortega: Magdeburg are a really strong team, maybe even better than last season, with 19 national team players from different countries. They have so many options to score. They are really difficult to stop. And the new IHF rule in terms of steps is an advantage for their players such as Gisli Kristjansson. But in the end, we are Barça, we compete to win every match and every title. I expect a fantastic match.

eurohandball.com: One crucial Magdeburg player is a Spaniard — goalkeeper Sergey Hernandez. How do you rate his role?

Carlos Ortega: In my opinion, he currently plays the best season of his life — he is not only saving shots, but also scoring many goals. A great player and a great personality.

eurohandball.com: The MOTW Barça versus Magdeburg includes two main contenders for the trophy. Is making it to Cologne again and as usual the main goal for your club?

Carlos Ortega: As I said, our goal is always winning trophies. And to win the Champions League title, you have to be in Cologne. Despite many injuries, we made it all the way last season, for the seventh consecutive time, which makes me extremely proud. Of course, we are aiming to book the ticket to Cologne again with our younger squad, but mainly this season, even more teams — I count seven to eight — have a realistic chance to be part of the EHF FINAL4.

Photos: FCB; kolektiff images/Jozo Cabraja/Axel Heimken/Jure Erzen

