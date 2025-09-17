Ortega: We are Barça. We compete to win every title

eurohandball.com: You had a lot of changes in your squad. How satisfied are you with the preparation and the start of the new season?

Carlos Ortega: Yes, we had many changes, and our squad is much younger than it was before. We still have good quality and mainly the young guns are happy. I am really satisfied, though I know that still many things need to be adapted. We won our openers in the Spanish league and in the Champions League, so we are happy with the start.

eurohandball.com: Barça’s top transfer this summer was the return of Ludovic Fabregas. How important is the Frenchman for the team overall, but specifically for helping the young players?

Carlos Ortega: Ludo is absolutely important. He brings stability in our defence and attack. He is one of the best line players in the world, and he is easy to integrate, as he knows the club, his role and everything.