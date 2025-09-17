Ortega: We are Barça. We compete to win every title

eurohandball.com: What lesson did you learn from your opening win against GOG, which was already decided at the break?
Carlos Ortega: And exactly this was our problem. We were ahead 25:14, and all was said and done. But as a coach, you see the 60 minutes, and we even lost the second half. Of course, the start was great, but after the break, we stopped playing. So the lesson was that a match takes 60 minutes.
eurohandball.com: On Thursday, Barça will face SC Magdeburg in a rematch of the 2025 semi-final and in the duel of record winners versus defending champions in Palau Blaugrana. Can your team take revenge for the defeat in Cologne?
Carlos Ortega: Magdeburg are a really strong team, maybe even better than last season, with 19 national team players from different countries. They have so many options to score. They are really difficult to stop. And the new IHF rule in terms of steps is an advantage for their players such as Gisli Kristjansson. But in the end, we are Barça, we compete to win every match and every title. I expect a fantastic match.