Pablo Simonet continues family tradition in European League

It was a truly wonderful achievement for the Spanish side, who will now head to the EHF European League Men’s group matches for the first time since the 2019/20 season and for the third time in their history.

“I am very proud to be here and to play in Europe in front of these wonderful fans. It is a true honour for me and for the team, because we had an excellent past season and I think we really deserve it,” says line player Pablo Simonet.

“To captain this side throughout the matches in this season, both in the domestic league and in Europe, is something like a dream, is something that really motivates me to go even further and try everything to win more matches.”

The career path could not be different for Pablo, the youngest of the three Simonet brothers. All three have featured for Argentina in international competitions, being in the same squad at the 2017 IHF Men’s World Championship.

Sebastian, the oldest brother, has played in the second-tier European competition for Ademar Leon, while Diego, who is currently featuring for Montpellier HB in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and is one of the best, if not the best ever Argentinian player of all-time, also played last season in the EHF European League Men.