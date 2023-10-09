Road to first 24-team Women’s EHF EURO begins

With the expanded format of 24 teams contesting the final event, 20 places are up for grabs in the qualifiers, in which 31 nations will compete. At the end of the qualifiers, the teams ranked first and second in each of the eight groups will progress to the final tournament in Hungary, Austria and Switzerland, along with the four best-ranked third placed teams.

The EHF EURO Cup 2024 — for the already qualified co-hosts and defending title holders Norway — also begins, with two games to be played in two of the event’s host countries, Hungary and Switzerland. The game between Hungary and Norway is the Highlight Match on Wednesday.

Due to the current situation in Israel, the EHF has postponed two upcoming qualifiers involving the Israel women's national team in group 2 (official statement).

GROUP 1

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wednesday 11 October, 16:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

Romania have missed only one EHF EURO in history, in 2006. Their best results at the event remain the bronze medal won in 2010 and two fourth place finishes, back in 2000 and then most recently in 2018

after their semi-final appearance in 2018, Romania placed 12th at the last two events, making it to the main rounds thanks to one win in three preliminary round games

Bosnia and Herzegovina are targeting their first qualification for the Women’s EHF EURO, after the men’s side made their debut at the final tournament in 2020

should Bosnia and Herzegovina make it to the EURO, it would be their first major championship in history, as they have never qualified for the World Championship; Romania are the only nation to have qualified for every edition of the Women’s World Championship

it is the first official match between the sides

Croatia vs Greece

Wednesday 11 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Croatia’s performance at the EHF EURO 2020 earned them the nickname ‘the queens of shock’ at home, as they went from two consecutive last place finishes all the way to the bronze medal at that edition — clearly the team’s best result on the international stage

Croatia have qualified for every EHF EURO since 2004, as well as the first two editions, in 1994 and 1996; in 2022, the side could not back up their 2020 record, ranking 10th

Croatia will be missing EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team line player and back-to-back EHF Champions League winner Ana Debelic, who is on maternity leave

Greece have yet to qualify for an EHF EURO, but have played the qualifiers 11 times before, including for the last three editions

the teams have never met in an official match before

GROUP 3

Czech Republic vs Finland

Wednesday 11 October, 17:15 CEST, live on EHFTV