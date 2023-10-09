Road to first 24-team Women’s EHF EURO begins
The road to the historic Women’s EHF EURO 2024 — the first ever with 24 teams — begins this week, with rounds 1 and 2 of the qualifiers set to be played from Wednesday through Sunday. On Wednesday, the qualifiers open with 11 matches, with most seeing first-time clashes between unfamiliar rivals.
With the expanded format of 24 teams contesting the final event, 20 places are up for grabs in the qualifiers, in which 31 nations will compete. At the end of the qualifiers, the teams ranked first and second in each of the eight groups will progress to the final tournament in Hungary, Austria and Switzerland, along with the four best-ranked third placed teams.
The EHF EURO Cup 2024 — for the already qualified co-hosts and defending title holders Norway — also begins, with two games to be played in two of the event’s host countries, Hungary and Switzerland. The game between Hungary and Norway is the Highlight Match on Wednesday.
Due to the current situation in Israel, the EHF has postponed two upcoming qualifiers involving the Israel women's national team in group 2 (official statement).
GROUP 1
Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Wednesday 11 October, 16:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Romania have missed only one EHF EURO in history, in 2006. Their best results at the event remain the bronze medal won in 2010 and two fourth place finishes, back in 2000 and then most recently in 2018
- after their semi-final appearance in 2018, Romania placed 12th at the last two events, making it to the main rounds thanks to one win in three preliminary round games
- Bosnia and Herzegovina are targeting their first qualification for the Women’s EHF EURO, after the men’s side made their debut at the final tournament in 2020
- should Bosnia and Herzegovina make it to the EURO, it would be their first major championship in history, as they have never qualified for the World Championship; Romania are the only nation to have qualified for every edition of the Women’s World Championship
- it is the first official match between the sides
Croatia vs Greece
Wednesday 11 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Croatia’s performance at the EHF EURO 2020 earned them the nickname ‘the queens of shock’ at home, as they went from two consecutive last place finishes all the way to the bronze medal at that edition — clearly the team’s best result on the international stage
- Croatia have qualified for every EHF EURO since 2004, as well as the first two editions, in 1994 and 1996; in 2022, the side could not back up their 2020 record, ranking 10th
- Croatia will be missing EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team line player and back-to-back EHF Champions League winner Ana Debelic, who is on maternity leave
- Greece have yet to qualify for an EHF EURO, but have played the qualifiers 11 times before, including for the last three editions
- the teams have never met in an official match before
GROUP 3
Czech Republic vs Finland
Wednesday 11 October, 17:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after three straight appearances at the EHF EURO from 2016 to 2020, Czech Republic missed the 2022 edition as they ranked fourth in their qualifiers group
- overall, Czech Republic have reached the final tournament seven times before
- Finland have participated in the qualifiers steadily since 2010 but have yet to reach the final tournament or any major championship
- in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, Finland ended a six-year wait for a victory in this stage, as they added their third overall after taking two wins in phase 1 in 2016
- the teams have never met in an official match before, but with the likes of back-to-back EHF Champions League winner and EHF FINAL4 2022 MVP Markéta Jeřábková in their midst, the home side appear the favourites for this clash
GROUP 4
Slovenia vs Latvia
Wednesday 11 October, 17:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- co-hosts of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, Slovenia achieved their best result in history at the event on home turf — eighth place; before the 2022 edition, Slovenia had not placed inside the top 10 at the final tournament since 2004 (ninth)
- Slovenia have qualified for seven EHF EURO events in total and participated in the last four consecutive editions, including the 2022 event when they were automatically qualified as co-hosts
- sharpshooting right back Ana Gros became Slovenia’s top scorer in history during the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, with 702 goals in 140 appearances
- Latvia have never reached the final tournament and are playing the qualifiers for the third time overall, while still waiting for their first win; before their qualifiers campaign for the 2022 edition, Latvia last played the qualifiers in 2008
- Slovenia and Latvia have never faced each other in an official game
France vs Italy
Wednesday 11 October, 21:10 CEST, live on EHFTV
- seven medals won in the last nine major championships make France the most successful team currently in handball, alongside Norway; France are the current reigning Olympic champions
- after bronze in 2016, the trophy in 2018 on home ground and silver in 2020, France reached the semi-finals at the EHF EURO 2022 but did not clinch a piece of silverware
- after missing the first three editions of the EHF EURO, France have qualified for every event since 2000
- Italy are vying for their first ticket to the final tournament, after participating in the qualifiers for every edition
- France and Italy have not met in an official match since 1992, when France won the only mutual game thus far
GROUP 5
North Macedonia vs Azerbaijan
Wednesday 11 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- being directly qualified for the EHF EURO 2022 as co-hosts, North Macedonia played the event for the first time since 2012, placing 16th
- prior to their co-hosting duties, North Macedonia reached the EHF EURO five times
- Azerbaijan have been the victors once in the four mutual games against North Macedonia, in the first encounter in 2002; North Macedonia have won all three matches since then
- Azerbaijan, who have never secured a place at the final tournament, are playing the qualifiers for the first time since 2016
Spain vs Lithuania
Wednesday 11 October, 20:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Spain have missed only three final EHF EURO tournaments in history, all in the early iterations of the competition; since 2002, they have played every edition and reached the final twice
- Spain and Lithuania have a lengthy mutual history in the EHF EURO qualifiers, with eight previous matches in this stage and all but two ending in victories for Spain
- Lithuania last beat Spain in an official match in 1996 on home ground, but almost managed it in 2008 when they played a draw
- Lithuania have played the final tournament once before, in 1996, making it an almost 30-year wait to qualify again
GROUP 6
Serbia vs Bulgaria
Wednesday 11 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Serbia have qualified for every edition of the EHF EURO since 2006, with a fourth place in 2012 on home ground their standout achievement, although the years since have seen only one finish inside the top 10
- Bulgaria were regular participants in the EHF EURO qualifiers from 1994 to 2008, but since then have only played this stage once, in 2016
- Bulgaria are still waiting for their first berth in the final tournament
- unlike many teams in the qualifiers who await their first EHF EURO ticket, Bulgaria have played the World Championship, although those participations were back in 1982 and 1990
- this will be the first official match ever between Serbia and Bulgaria
Montenegro vs Türkiye
Wednesday 11 October, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Montenegro can be considered quite expert at the EHF EURO, with three semi-final appearances in a total of seven (consecutive) participations and two medals: Bronze as the most successful of the three co-hosts in 2022 and the trophy in 2012
- there will be a notable absence for Montenegro, as their iconic right wing and former captain Jovanka Radicevic, who was part of every medal win for the side including the EHF EURO successes and silver at the London 2012 Olympic Games, retired from the national team after the EHF EURO 2022
- Türkiye have played in the qualifiers for every EHF EURO, since the tournaments inception in 1994, but have never reached the final tournament
- it is the first official match between the sides since 2006, which was the only previous encounter; Montenegro won by two goals, 30:28, in what was the qualification stage for the World Championship
GROUP 7
Iceland vs Luxembourg
Wednesday 11 October, 21:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
- this is the only match in round 1 featuring two teams aiming to make their debut at the EHF EURO
- aside from a gap in participation from 1998 to 2004, Iceland have played every edition of the EHF EURO qualifiers
- Luxembourg are relative newcomers to the scene, having played the qualifiers for the first time in 2020
- this will be the first official clash between the teams
EHF EURO CUP
Highlight Match: Hungary vs Norway
Wednesday 11 October, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Norway became not only the first team aside from the co-hosts qualified for the EHF EURO 2024 when they won the title in Ljubljana in 2022, but the first qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games alongside France
- Norway are the clear record title holders in the Women’s EHF EURO, with nine trophies now including eight of the last 11 available
- the Scandinavian side are also current world champions and aim to defend their title at the upcoming World Championship, which they will co-host with Denmark and Sweden
- with a talented squad, Hungary have been waiting for a breakout performance from this generation for some years, although several of their players featured in FTC’s historic participation in the EHF FINAL4 2022
- Hungary placed 11th at the last EHF EURO, and have won four medals at past editions, with the latest — one of their three bronze — coming in 2012
Switzerland vs Austria
Wednesday 11 October, 18:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Austria are looking forward to their first EHF EURO since 2008, after playing eight consecutive editions at the start of the tournament’s history
- Austria were early medallists in the EHF EURO, winning bronze at the second edition in 1996 and reaching the semi-finals again in 1998
- Switzerland were EHF EURO debutants at the last edition in 2022, where they ranked 14th
