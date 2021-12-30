Palicka on top form while teams get ready for EHF EURO

We might be more than two weeks away from the EHF EURO 2022 throw-off, but the smell of competition is already reaching our nostrils. As all 24 teams get ready for the event, which will start on 13 January, here are the main things that happened over the past seven days.

Many stalwarts absent for Croatia’s start

With the German Bundesliga playing on 26 and 27 December, Croatian players playing there have been given a couple of days to rest before diving into the EHF EURO 2022 preparation. It means that coach Hrvoje Horvat will be able to test many new players across the next days in Porec. Some of them could be able to score a few points in Horvat’s mind before Croatia head into the final phase of their preparation.

🤾🏻‍♂️ | Seniori



🎅🏼 Nakon kratkog božićnog predaha, vrijeme je za drugi dio priprema za #ehfeuro2022 🎉



🔛 Evo popisa igrača koji će trenirati u Poreču do 29. prosinca 💪🏼#crohandball #watchgamesseemore pic.twitter.com/D5ttMZU8gd — HRS (@HRStwitt) December 26, 2021

France hit hard by Covid-19 and injuries

Eight positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded among the ranks of the three-time EHF EURO champions, including Nikola Karabatic. Some of them have already recovered and have been back in the team, but national team coach Guillaume Gille has been forced to call some players that were left out of the 20 players list earlier.

Worse news followed as right-back Nédim Rémili will miss the championship due to a foot injury. France will face Egypt twice after the New Year to end their EHF EURO preparation.

🚨 Julien Bos, Thibaut Briet et Wesley Pardin appelés en renfort pour le stage à la Maison du Handball !#Bleuetfier @ffhandball https://t.co/VhO97TI5WX — Equipes de France de Handball (@FRAHandball) December 23, 2021

Spain make three changes

The EHF EURO title holders have had to undergo some changes before the preparation started as well. Right-back Jorge Maqueda, goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales and defender Miguel Sanchez Migallon were replaced by Imanol Garciandia, Sergey Hernandez and Javier Rodriguez. All three EHF EURO 2020 gold medallists might have the opportunity to come back for the next phase of the preparation.

Andreas Palicka is already in shape

The Swedish goalkeeper, who is among the squad which will prepare the EHF EURO with Sweden, signed for Gothenburg club Redbergslids until the end of the season, while he already signed a contract with Paris for next season. And the 35 years-old was key for his new team already, stopping 18 shots in his first outing against Malmö.

Show av Palicka när Redbergslid skrällde mot Malmö! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9hPHfO2erx — C More Sport (@cmoresport) December 26, 2021

Andre Gomes added to Portugal’s injury list

After Pedro Portela and Luis Frade, left back Andre Gomes will also miss on the EHF EURO with Portugal. The MT Melsungen player suffered a foot injury and will be unable to travel with his national team in January. On the other hand, coach Paulo Perreira welcomed Antonio Areia and Gilberto Duarte back at training after they missed the start of the preparation due to injuries.

20 players called to prepare with Iceland

For the first time in over a decade, Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson will not be part of the Iceland squad at an EHF EURO. But this does not mean that the Scandinavian squad will not be full of talent as Aron Palmarsson, Olafur Gudmunsson and Bjorgvin Pall Gustavsson are all on the starting grid.

Ales Pajovic gathers 18 players for Austria

Ales Pajovic will experience his second EHF EURO as head coach for Austria and the Slovenian former EHF EURO silver medallist decided to pick 18 players to prepare the competition. He included THW Kiel star Nikola Bylik as well as veteran Robert Weber among them, before Austria play twice against Slovakia at the start of January.

Teamchef Aleš Pajovič kann endlich wieder aus dem Vollen schöpfen! Für die finale EURO-Vorbereitung, die am 🗓 2. Jänner startet, und die beiden Testspiele am 6. und 8. Jänner gegen Co-Gastgeber Slowakei 🇸🇰, haben sich sämtliche Spieler fit und bereit gemeldet.#HandballAUSTRIA pic.twitter.com/i3z9OO9ejG — Handball Austria (@HandballAustria) December 22, 2021

Poland and the Netherlands launch their EHF EURO preparation

While most of the teams will start playing friendly games in January only, Poland are currently hosting a preparation tournament. The team, led by the likes of line player Kamil Syprzak, started with a defeat against Tunisia, 30:26, before beating Japan on the following day, 28:27, with Michal Daszek scoring eight. In the meantime, the Netherlands also won one game and lost one, losing to Japan before beating Tunisia 33:28.