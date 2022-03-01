17:00

Of course, round 9 is about much more than 'just' the race to the Last 16. Teams that advance want to rank as high as possible in their respective groups in order to get a more favourable knockout draw.

So, who are the main candidates to win the four groups?

In group A, Plock and Füchse are level on 14 points; in B, GOG and Benfica are tied on 13 points; in C, titleholders Magdeburg (15) are three points clear of Sävehof; and in D, Nimes (11) are just one above Pelister and two above Sporting.

So much to play for tonight and next week!

🇵🇱 @sprwisla ready for another EHF Finals for the 2nd season in a row? #ehfel 🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/aK4fUFOitH — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 27, 2022

16:46

Talk of the town tonight are groups C and D, as that is where our remaining Last 16 participants will come from.

In group C, La Rioja can secure their place in the knockout phase with a win over Nexe, though at the same time rivals Velenje must lose to last-ranked PAUC for that scenario to become reality. Our prediction: this group is going down to the wire and we will only learn next week who is advancing to the Last 16.

In group D, only leaders Nimes are through at this point, but Sporting, Pelister, and Kadetten could lock up the top four tonight. In that case, Athens and Tatabánya would be out... but we are sure in Greece and Hungary they have other thoughts about this.

16:36

With just over two hours left until the first bunch of matches throw off, here is the complete overview of all matches starting at 18:45 and 20:45 CET, respectively:

16:30

Good afternoon and welcome to your weekly night of EHF European League fun here on eurohandball.com!

The group phase enters round 9 tonight, which means the teams have only two matches left to improve their ranking or, for those who haven't done so yet, book their ticket to the Last 16.

The round preview brings you up to date as usual: