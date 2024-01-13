Whether they were down, making mistakes, or up, forcing Sweden to make a run for the win, thousands of Bosnia and Herzegovina fans were singing and jumping on the stands, not giving up until the last minute in SAP Arena.

“Our fans are some of the most loyal fans. They really know how to create a good atmosphere and they impress wherever they come. Their support means a lot and I can't thank them enough for being there for us,” Panic says.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Buric, his twin brother Senjamin on the line, Mirsad Terzic and Marko Panic are the true leaders of this squad, but some young talents are showing off their skills – like Zagreb's line player Adin Faljic who had to take it over after Senjamin Buric's injury and delivered in style with five goals against Sweden.

Yet there are numerous young players still playing in the Bosnian domestic league. Those are the players who still have a lot to learn but training and playing next to the stalwarts makes it all easier.

“Our domestic league made a little progress this season with a couple of teams playing in the European competition but I have to be honest, still there is a huge gap and you can feel and see that when we come to the national team. Our young players can't make true progress without playing tougher games,” Panic says.

“In those terms, this EHF EURO is a great opportunity for them to gain valuable experience even if they don't get big minutes on the court. Being at the European championship for a third year in a row means a lot for our handball and for our country. I hope we will leave our mark, showing we have a good heart and that we are a hard nut to crack.”

Bosnia had a tough start but they will not have it any easier in the second game in Mannheim. On Sunday, they have a clash against the Netherlands and Panic knows what it means to play against fast-paced teams and tricky players like Luc Steins. However, he also reveals what Bosnia need to do to keep up with the Netherlands and maybe even put up a surprise.

“The Netherlands are a very strong team with amazing back court players. Even though they are missing Kay Smits they still have great players like Luc Steins and Dani Baijens. Steins is one of the best centre backs in the world. He is their main engine and it will be our priority to stop him, he is the starting point for most of their actions,” he thinks.

“We need to impose our rhythm because we can't keep up with their fast players. With our strong defence and good goalkeeper, I think we can play against them. To enter the 50th minute levelled, for example, that would be great,” explains Panic.