The programme is here! Check who will be at the EHF Grassroots Convention

The preliminary programme with 15 of the speakers at the EHF Grassroots Convention is here. The event is packed full of brilliant keynote speakers and prolific athletes such as Andrea Lekic and Carlos Prieto.

Dated for 14 January in Munich, alongside the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, the convention will draw people from all over Europe for a day about the latest developments, initiatives and innovations in grassroots sports.

The registration deadline is 18 December.

Click here to see the preliminary programme now.

What’s inside the programme?

A little taster of who will speak and about what:

Jennie Linnell, Hand the Ball - A pedagogical concept

Jennie is a former elite player with a master's degree in sport psychology and a cognitive behavioural therapist (Level 1) geared towards elite sports. She works in the Swedish Handball Federation as a concept leader of ‘Hand the Ball’, a pedagogical concept that they use within their

social projects to support the local clubs.

Sergio Lara-Bercial, The ICOACHKIDS pledge: 10 golden principles to keep young players coming back for more

Children and young people are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate globally. In this session, Professor Sergio Lara-Bercial, co-founder of global movement ICOACHKIDS will share 10 evidence-based principles of best practice in youth sport. The application of these principles will allow you not only to make sure your club retains and increases the number of players, but also that players thrive and develop to new heights.

Practical information of the event

Date: Sunday 14 January 2024, 09:00 – 16:00 CEST

Location: TU Munich, Campus im Olympiapark, Connollystr. 32, 80809 München.

Cost: The early bird registration fee is €39, including admission to all sessions, the exhibition, lunch, coffee break and refreshments. It does not include accommodation or transport. Valid until Thursday, 30 November.

As of 1 December, the registration fee is priced at €49 and includes the same as the early bird option.

The match ticket is €65. Men’s EHF EURO 2024 match ticket for 14 January.



