The best offence of the EHF Champions League

Using statistics that are adjusted for possessions played is significantly more meaningful than just the raw number of goals (conceded) because it makes the teams actually comparable, given the raw number of goals is not only influenced by efficiency, but by the number of possessions (whether a team and their opponents play rather fast or slow). Since a game has roughly 50 possessions on average (56.4 this season), the values here are calculated on 50 possessions so that they roughly reflect those of a game.

On the other ends of the court from their respective dominant areas, both Odense and Györ are only just above average. With 25.3 goals per 50 possessions, Györ are the seventh best team in offence, while Odense rank only 10th in defence, with 25.3 goals conceded per 50 possessions.

Both goals scored and goals conceded per 50 possessions are shown in the following chart. The further to the right a team appears, the better they are in attack, as they have scored more goals per 50 possessions. The higher up a team, the better they are in defence, as they have conceded fewer goals per 50 possessions.

Odense and Györ both won the away matches in their head-to-head clashes this season. The recent game in Denmark was particularly noteworthy: Györ won 32:34 and had by far their best offensive performance of 2024/25, with 31.5 goals per 50 possessions — the fourth best of all teams this season. However, they were also very lucky, as they kept possession of the ball after 40.0 per cent of their missed shots. Only Ludwigsburg achieved a higher figure, with 41.2 per cent against Buducnost.

In the same game, Odense even had the best shooting percentage of any team in any game this season, at 76.2 per cent. But it wasn’t enough, as they also had far fewer second chances and slightly more turnovers.