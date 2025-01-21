The best offence of the EHF Champions League

Outstanding shooting efficiency
Despite the defeat for Odense, the loss reflects the strengths of Ole Gjekstad’s team quite well. Their clear problem area is their defence, while their strength is their shooting efficiency. Against Esbjerg in September, they conceded 33.6 goals per 50 possessions — the highest figure of any team in a game this season. In turn, their shooting percentage of 66.1 is higher than that of any other team. Excluding seven-metre penalties, Odense’s shooting efficiency is 65.4 per cent — also clearly the best of the EHF Champions League.
There are several players who stand out for Odense. Among all players with at least three non-penalty goals per game, line player Maren Aardahl is the most efficient, with 87.1 per cent.
Among high-volume shooters that attempt at least six non-penalty shots per game, Odense are the only team with two players in the top six. In first place is Mie Højlund, who has had an outstanding season so far. She has been scoring 4.7 goals per game on 6.6 attempts, which equates to 71.2 per cent. This puts her ahead of several wings and line players. Thale Rushfeldt Deila is in sixth place, with 64.2 per cent.
Shooting-wise, it is only on seven-metre penalties that things are not going so well for Odense. With 73.6 per cent accuracy, they sit in 12th place. Their main shooter from the seven-metre line, Andrea Aagot Hansen, scores well, with 81.6 per cent. She also has the second highest number of seven-metre goals in the competition. However, Aagot’s replacements have overall only scored eight out of 15, which is 53.3 per cent.
The heart of the Danish side’s attack is Rushfeldt. So far, she has ended 22.2 per cent of her team's attacks with a non-penalty throw, a received seven-metre penalty or a turnover. Only three players in the EHF Champions League have a higher offensive responsibility. Of course, it is her high efficiency that impresses, but she is also hard for opposing defences to stop. With 2.0 seven-metre penalties received per game, Rushfeldt also leads the competition here.