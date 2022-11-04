Pathway to three major events leads through EHF EURO 2022

2023 IHF World Women’s Championship in Denmark, Norway and Sweden

The 26th IHF World Women’s Championship will be held between 30 November and 17 December 2023 in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Besides the three hosting countries, another 13 European teams will be part of this tournament.

The three best-ranked teams of the EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro – excluding Denmark, Sweden and Norway (who are also the defending champions), whose places are already

booked – will directly qualify for the World Championship. The remaining 10 spots will be decided in two parts of the qualification Europe.

Nine winners from the first phase in November 2022 will face 10 out of 16 teams from the EHF EURO 2022 (excluding Denmark, Norway, Sweden and the best three ranked teams) and the Czech Republic (according to the current Women’s National Team ranking directly qualified for the WCh Qualification Europe Phase 2). The 10 pairings of qualification phase 2 will be drawn on the final weekend of the EHF EURO 2022 in Ljubljana and will be played 7/8 April (first leg) and 11/12 April 2023 (second leg).

Women’s EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will be for the first time played with 24 teams and for the second time in a row hosted by three countries. The 16th edition of the EHF EURO will take place between 28 November and 15 December 2024 in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

The hosts were awarded the tournament in January 2020. In addition to the hosts, who qualify automatically for the tournament, only the 2022 gold medallists will also directly qualify. These four teams will play the second edition of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup in home and away matches at the same time as the six qualification rounds for the 20 remaining spots for the EHF EURO 2024.

The following 23 teams (excluding the three organisers and the 2020 winners) are confirmed for the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers: CRO, CZE, DEN, ESP, FAR, FRA, GER, GRE, ISL, LTU, MKD, MNE, NED, NOR, POL, POR, ROU, SLO, SRB, SVK, SWE, TUR, UKR.

All remaining and registered teams have to take part in the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers Phase 1. The venues for the EHF EURO 2024 are:

• Innsbruck (AUT), Olympiahalle (capacity 8,000)

• Debrecen (HUN), Fönix Hall (6,500)

• Basel (SUI), St Jakobshalle (12,400)

• Budapest (HUN), MVM Dome (20,022)

Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

According to the respective traditional procedure in the women’s competition, the quota place for the continental champion Europe at the 2024 Olympic Games will go to the 2022 European Champion in the

first place.

The final ranking of the 2023 IHF World Championships and there the position of the 2022 European Champions as well as the position of the home team of the 2024 Olympic Games (France) will also have an impact on this subject.

The handball tournament will be played at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille with a capacity of 27,000 spectators.