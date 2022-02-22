EHF European League
Pelister secure second place in Bitola
With the game of cat and mouse marking the beginning of the match, the secret for the Macedonian team to get ahead in the match was the brain of the team – Josip Peric. He plays and make plays.
In this way, despite always being very close, the Swiss team never managed to take the lead in the second half.
GROUP D
Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 27:26 (15:12)
- Mirko Radovic scored the first goal in a game not for the faint of heart
- Kristian Pilipovic collected 10 saves during the game (36 shots/27.78% save ratio)
- Josip Peric scored seven times for Eurofarm Pelister
- Samuel Zehnder scored six goals for Schaffhausen
- Pelister and Kadetten had the same points before this match, but now the advantage is with the Bitola-based team
Josip Peric shows up when your team needs it most
Josip Peric doesn’t stop surprising. This Bosnian player had a fabulous night (seven goals) and demonstrated that handball is mainly played with the brain. The last goal he scored, giving his team the victory, is just another example of that.
This is like a chess game. It's the second consecutive year we played against Kadetten Schaffhausen and mentally was very difficult. Our team has great character and we play a perfect plan of the match.
Eurofarm Pelister had a perfect game plan, They played their own rhythm throughout the match. The match was really the way they were preparing it. We had our chances, we missed the opportunity to score easy goals.