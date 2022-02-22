EHF European League
Velenje leave last spot in Last 16 open
Balance and more balance. This is the perfect summary of the game that was fought by Gorenje Velenje and Logroño La Rioja which ended up in a home win.
With the absence of the second-best scorer of the team, Leonardo Dutra, (tore his ligaments), the Spanish team failed to win any points in Slovenia.
GROUP C
RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) 32:31 (16:15)
- the Slovenian team, with this victory, puts the last spot for the Last 16 in play
- Gorenje Velenje and La Rioja have now five points in Group C
- both teams put a shooting efficiency above 75%
- Sokolic scored eight goals in eight shots for Velenje
- David Caballero puts five in five for La Rioja
What a night for Sokolic
With eight goals in eight shots, the Slovenian left wing had a night to never forget. With this inspiration and a very strong mentality in the last seven metres, he helped Gorenje Velenje leave everything open in Group C.
Today we were better than the La Rioja team. We were watching the game of two very similar teams, La Rioja came to Velenje today without some players, but we also lost an important part of the team in that time. The game was very even and in the end the little things decided that we were looking forward to winning.
The leading team alternated minute by minute. At the end of the game, Gorenje won, but in Spain the story was the reverse. We have to look ahead, we have two tough and important games ahead of us. Both teams remain in the fight for promotion, so we need to concentrate and look for a chance in the last games.