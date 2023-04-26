Penalty queen Kapitanovic making her mark at Rapid
Before signing for CS Rapid București, Ivana Kapitanovic spent four years at Metz Handball, reaching the EHF FINAL4 twice, in 2019 and 2022. Hiring the Croatian goalkeeper was a coup for the ambitious Romanian side, who knew they needed an experienced shot stopper between the posts to pair with Diana Ciuca and Denisa Sandru.
But it was also a courageous step for the 28-year-old goalkeeper, who left a side that was fighting for the trophy every year to take a shot for a team that promised a lot, but only made their debut this year.
The goalkeeper is one of the most crucial positions in handball, one that can change the outcome of the game singlehandedly whenever they get into the groove.
“A goalkeeper can impact up to 50 to 60 per cent of the result of a game, if one has a very good day. The defence is crucial, because they can help you, they can really stop the opponent. But there are instances when a goalkeeper starts saving one-on-one shots and then the balance is tilted,” says Kapitanovic.
Indeed, when Kim Rasmussen took over Rapid in early March, he identified the goalkeeping department as a very important one for the Romanian side for the rest of the campaign in the EHF Champions League Women. And Kapitanovic duly delivered this season.
No one has more penalty saves than the 28-year-old Croatia goalkeeper, who has stopped 13 seven-metre throws from 34 shots, for an outstanding 38.2 per cent. But are penalty saves something that can be trained?
“I usually go with the flow. Of course, we work on this, we try to predict what is going to happen through video analysis, but it is also down to intuition and experience,” says Kapitanovic.
“I am also quite tall, 1.83m, and I can cover the goal very good, which of course is a plus for me.”
Kapitanovic also ranks eighth in the total number of saves made this season, 127 in 16 games, for an average of 31.7 per cent. That makes her clearly the first choice for Rapid.
She is also one of the reasons Rapid reached the Champions League quarter-finals, with her experience and performance helping the Romanian side secure excellent results. It speaks volumes that Rapid are still unbeaten on home court this season, winning seven games and drawing one against Metz, Kapitanovic’s former team.
Györi Audi ETO KC, Team Esbjerg and Krim Mercator Ljubljana all tried to down Rapid in Bucharest and they went home empty-handed. Krim were eliminated in the play-offs, as Rapid erased a five-goal deficit from the first leg to clinch a 30:24 win that enabled them to qualify for the quarter-finals.
“Well, we are a true powerhouse at home, because of the atmosphere there. Playing with 5,000 fans behind you is always an amazing feeling and it really helps, it enhances everything, it makes everything feel better. The support is nothing short of superb,” says Kapitanovic.
“It is difficult to win in Bucharest, it is a tough proposition for any team, like we have proven time and time again. On away courts we can improve; I can point to the game against Buducnost, where we drew in the group phase, that point would have been important, but now we have to face Vipers in the quarter-finals.”
An EHF FINAL4 berth would be the ultimate prize for Rapid and the players have always said a “miracle” is needed to secure a place in the business end of the European premium competition. But now, there are only 120 minutes separating Rapid from their maiden EHF FINAL4.
Yet those 120 minutes will be played against Vipers Kristiansand, the reigning champions and the team which won the trophy in the past two seasons, a side that has lost only two games this season and is surely favourite for a three-peat.
Rapid thrived in the role of the underdog this season and must do it once again to fulfil their hopes and dreams. But are they equipped well enough to challenge?
“I think we are, yes, I think it is a 50:50 type of game. Sure, they are the title holders, sure they have experience, sure they have one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time in their roster, Katrine Lunde. But we are also there and we have proven our credentials,” says Kapitanovic.
Her words will be music to the ears of Rapid fans, who love a challenge. But is Kapitanovic only polite and playing the tune wanted to hear by the supportrs, or is she really fully settled in Bucharest?
“There was another Croatian goalkeeper, Jelena Grubisic, who spent seven years in Bucharest, playing for CSM and said that this city is like her second home. Now I understand what she talked about. It is excellent here, I would consider settling down here if I were not to live in Croatia after my career ends,” concludes Kapitanovic.
